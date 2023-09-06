India vs Iraq: When and where to watch the 2023 King's Cup semifinal clash? 

The Indian men’s national team are back in action once again, and this time they are headed to Thailand to participate in the 49th edition of the King's Cup.

The tournament comprises four teams, with India set to play Iraq in the semi-finals on Thursday, September 7. Iraq, currently ranked 70th in the FIFA Rankings, will present India with what may be their toughest challenge of the year so far.

The Lions of Mesopotamia began the year on a high note by clinching the Arabian Gulf Cup on their home turf, notably defeating formidable opponents like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Oman. Despite these victories, Iraq faced setbacks in their recent friendly matches, suffering defeats to Colombia and Russia.

Nonetheless, India will face a strong opponent, particularly considering that Iraq have several players with plenty of expereince. Notable figures include former Manchester United player Zidane Iqbal and current AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, along with veterans like Bashar Resan and Amjad Attawan.

However, the Blue Tigers themselves have strong momentum, as they are unbeaten in their last 11 matches. Igor Stimac’s men recently won three trophies including the Hero Tri-Nation tournament, the Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championship, which improved their FIFA ranking to within the top 100.

They will, however, be without several key players for the game against Iraq. Sunil Chhetri was not named in the initial squad due to personal reasons, while the likes of Subhasish Bose, Amrinder Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Akash Mishra are expected to miss the clash due to injuries.

Iraq will as favorites, but the game is expected to be closely contested. Stimac will rely on a solid defensive unit featuring Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, while the forwards will need to be clinical to secure victory.

India vs Iraq: Details of the 2023 King's Cup clash

Match: India vs Iraq, Semifinals, 2023 King's Cup.

Timing: Thursday, September 7, 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: 700th Anniversary Stadium, Chiang Mai, Thailand.

India vs Iraq: Where will the King's Cup game be telecast?

The match between India and Lebanon will be telecast on Eurosport TV from 4:00 PM IST on Thursday.

India vs Iraq: Where will the King's Cup game be livestreamed?

The semi-final tie between India and Iraq will also available for livestream on the FIFA+ TV website.