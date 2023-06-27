India vs Kuwait: 3 key player battles | SAFF Championship 2023

India are set to take on Kuwait in their final league stage game of the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 27. With both sides confirming their birth in the semi-finals following back-to-back victories against Pakistan and Nepal, it will be intriguing to watch Igor Stimac and Rui Bento set up their team with the semi-finals already in their thoughts.

As for India, they steamrolled Pakistan and Nepal without conceding a goal and scoring six in due process. The visitors, on the other hand, have the same goal difference but lead the group due to more goals being scored having found the back of the net seven times in their opening two league games. Group A sides Pakistan and Nepal are out of contention.

Opponents for India and Kuwait are yet to be determined as three sides could possibly occupy the top two spots from the other group. Lebanon require a draw to seal a spot in the final four, while Bangladesh will hope for nothing but a victory.

On the other hand, the Maldives, who occupy the third spot with three points, will be hoping for the Bangla tigers to slip up against Bhutan to possibly qualify for the semi-finals.

Despite sealing the semifinals' birth, Igor Stimac will be hoping to secure the top spot by overcoming a formidable Kuwait side. With plenty of star names on the team sheet, it will be interesting to witness some of the key battles that could potentially decide the outcome of the game.

#3 Hussain Ali Muhaisen vs Lallianzuala Chhangte

Hussain Ali Muhaisen, who is deployed through the left defensive flank, will have a task cut out against the in-form Lallianzuala Chhangte. The winger is in the form of his life and is amongst the main goal contributors for the blue tigers after winning the ISL Player of the Season 2022-23.

The 26-year-old's healthy relationship with Sunil Chhetri and Mahesh Singh has aided India to form a dominant front line. Besides, he's not short of supply from the midfield with the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa enjoying free roles to supply the forwards.

#2 Sandesh Jhingan vs Mohammad Abdullah Daham

Sandesh Jhingan has been the linchpin of India's backline, which has kept eight clean sheets on the trot. The centre-back's domineering presence has influenced a calm atmosphere at the back for his compatriots, who defend their lives throughout the game.

The 23-year-old forward Daham, on the other hand, sat on the bench against Pakistan after opening the score for the Arab nation during their opening game against Nepal. The Kuwaiti forward, who likes to make constant runs behind the backline, is up for a big test against the new FC Goa recruit.

#1 Sunil Chhetri vs Khalid El Ebrahim

The experienced Khalid El Ebrahim will be hoping to keep the Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri quiet throughout the game. The 38-year-old, who's aging like a fine wine, has found the back of the net four times in two games and is heading into the game with supreme confidence in front of the goal.

It will be interesting to witness the battle between two experienced candidates in the attacking areas of the pitch for India. Although Sunil Chhetri has lost his pace, his ability to dictate the game changed the landscape of the tie against Nepal during the second half. Khalid, on the other hand, possesses a huge threat from set-pieces and Indian defenders need to be wary of the Kuwaiti centre-back.

