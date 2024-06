India vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match – June 6, 2024

India will lock horns with Kuwait in the reverse fixture of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. The two sides previously clashed at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in November 2023.

The Indian team will bid farewell to Sunil Chhetri after the encounter against Kuwait in Kolkata. They will be aiming to consolidate their second position in the standings in order to move to the third round of the qualifiers.

The Blue Tigers, with four points from four matches, are currently second in the Group A points table while Qatar sealed the top spot with 12 points. Afghanistan is third with four points while Kuwait won one game, scoring three points with the wooden spoon.

India has a 3-2 advantage in the head-to-head record against Kuwait in six encounters.

Match Details

Match: India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Date & Time: June 6, 2024, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

IND vs KUW Squads to choose from

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Kuwait

Sulaiman Abdulghafour, Saud Al-Hoshan, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Sami Al-Sanea, Fahad Al Hajeri, Meshari Ghanam, Khalid El Ebrahim, Hassan Al-Enezi, Rashed Al-Dosary, Hamad Al-Harbi, Ahmed Al-Dhefiri, Redha Hani, Azbi Shehab, Mahdi Dashti, Sultan Al-Enezi, Bader Tarek, Bandar Boresli, Abdulaziz Mohammad Wadi, Eid Al-Rasheedi, Salman Bormeya, Mohammad Daham, Mubarak Al Faneni, Faisal Zayed, Ali Khalaf, Yousef Nasser, Salman Al Awadhi.

IND vs KUW Probable Starting Lineup

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Suni Chhetri.

Kuwait

Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Rashed Al-Dosary, Hajiah, Hassan Al-Enezi, Salman Bormeya, Redha Hani, Eid Al-Rasheedi, Hamad Al-Harbi, Faisal Zayed, Mohammad Daham, Yousef Nasser.

IND vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIFA WC Qualifiers)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Hassan Al-Enezi, Rashed Al-Dosary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Mohammad Daham, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Yousef Nasser.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Mohammad Daham, Sunil Chhetri, Eid Al-Rasheedi, Yousef Nasser.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Anirudh Thapa