India vs Kuwait: Player ratings for the Blue Tigers as they settle for a draw | SAFF Championship 2023

India and Kuwait played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the final group stage match of the SAFF Championship 2023 on Tuesday, June 27. Sunil Chhetri's goal in the first half was nullified by Anwar Ali's unfortunate own goal during stoppage time in the second half.

Ahead of the clash, Indian head coach Igor Stimac said that the game against Kuwait will be the team’s toughest test yet in the SAFF Championship. The early stages of the game reflected this notion, as both teams began with intent and generated a few scoring opportunities.

Kuwait had the game’s first clear-cut chance after some neat exchanges in India’s territory. However, Mohammad Abdullah Daham’s effort from close-range was expertly saved by Amrinder Singh.

Around the half-hour mark, Anwar Ali had a huge opportunity to find the back of the net from a corner. However, the defender headed the ball wide of the target.

The Blue Tigers began controlling the proceedings and eventually took the lead in stoppage time of the first half. Sunil Chhetri's remarkable volley from a corner found its way into the back of the net.

India began the second half strongly, yet it was Kuwait who had the first opportunity of the half. Shabaib Al Khaldi’s powerful free-kick was tipped over the bar by Amrinder Singh once again. Nonetheless, the hosts gradually asserted their dominance and created a couple of promising half-chances to potentially extend their advantage.

Sahal Abdul Samad and Jeakson Singh had golden opportunities but fluffed their lines in the final third. Meanwhile, Kuwait intensified their pressure in the closing minutes, pushing India deep into their own half as they relentlessly sought an equalizing goal.

Nevertheless, tensions escalated in the concluding moments as head coach Igor Stimac, along with Rahim Ali and Hamad Al Qallaf, received red cards. Despite both teams being reduced to 10 players, Kuwait managed to equalize, courtesy of an own goal by Anwar Ali.

Kuwait managed to hold on to a point, and with that result, they topped the group. India, on the other hand, had to settle for the second spot and will face a tough encounter with Lebanon in the semifinals of the SAFF Championship.

India player ratings

Amrinder Singh [8.5/10]

Amrinder made two crucial saves in either half to keep Kuwait at bay. In the first half, he swiftly charged off his goal line to deny a close-range attempt, while in the second half, he skillfully tipped a powerful free-kick over the bar.

The Indian shot-stopper's best save, however, came in the latter stages of the game as he strongly parried away an effort by Al Khaldi.

Nikhil Poojary [7/10]

Poojary was India’s out-ball with the right-back consistently taking on his marker and progressing the ball into the midfield third. His pace and ability to win duels also helped India defensively.

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball



A crunching tackle by him to stop Kuwait on their tracks! A masterclass on the art of the sliding tackle 73' Nikhil Poojary is onA crunching tackle by him to stop Kuwait on their tracks! A masterclass on the art of the sliding tackle 73' Nikhil Poojary is on 🔥A crunching tackle by him to stop Kuwait on their tracks! A masterclass on the art of the sliding tackle 👌 https://t.co/VOUWqievO9

Sandesh Jhingan [7.5/10]

Jhingan was booked early in the game for a cynical foul. However, he defended resolutely and made several key interventions in the defensive third.

Anwar Ali [6/10]

Anwar Ali’s passing range helped India find their forwards. Although there were a few instances where he momentarily lost focus, overall, he was strong defensively. However, all his efforts went in vain as he scored an own-goal from an improbable angle.

Akash Mishra [7/10]

Similar to Poojary, Mishra’s ball-carrying ability was useful for India. He combined with Mahesh Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan on the left flank and delivered a few dangerous crosses into the box.

Jeakson Singh [7/10]

Jeakson was a solid presence in the middle of the park. His contributions were instrumental in allowing the Blue Tigers to retain control of the game.

Anirudh Thapa [7/10]

Thapa's commendable work rate was evident throughout the match, although he was relatively anonymous in the first half. Nevertheless, he played a pivotal role in creating two dangerous corners, with one resulting in a goal scored by Chhetri.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [7/10]

Mahesh Singh was lively and heavily involved in India’s attacking play. Although he delivered a few threatening crosses into the box, his accuracy in the final third was inconsistent.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [6/10]

Chhangte was tidy in possession and kept his marker on edge with his adept dribbling skills. However, as India targeted Kuwait’s right flank, his impact was limited.

Ashique Kuruniyan [5/10]

Ashique struggled to influence the game despite having many touches. He had a couple of promising opportunities to help his team in taking the lead, and his overall performance was frustrating.

Sunil Chhetri [8/10]

India’s chief creators struggled to create chances for Chhetri, but the Indian captain capitalized on the solitary chance that came his way. Thapa's well-delivered corner found an unmarked Chhetri inside the box, and he executed a spectacular volley to give his team the lead.

Overall, Chhetri had a commendable performance, demonstrating his versatility by dropping deep effectively and acting as a link for the forwards.

Substitutes

Rohit Kumar [6/10]

Rohit Kumar came in with 30 minutes of the game left and had a decent outing. He effectively maintained the flow of play in midfield and showcased his ability to cover significant ground throughout the match.

Sahal Abdul Samad [6/10]

Sahal was tidy in possession, while his close control and dribbling ability helped India create chances. However, he struggled when it came to executing the final actions effectively.

Udanta Singh [5/10]

Udanta Singh injected pace on the right flank, but his influence was restricted after India went down to 10 men.

Rahim Ali [2/10]

Rahim Ali’s reckless challenge resulted in a red card, shifting the momentum of the game significantly in Kuwait's favor. Overall, a disappointing evening for the Chennaiyin FC forward.

