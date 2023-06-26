India vs Kuwait: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for 2023 SAFF Championship tie

In a clash to decide the toppers in Group A of the 2023 SAFF Championship, rampant Kuwait will square off against hosts India at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 27.

Igor Stimac's men put up two clinical performances so far in the tournament to book a berth in the semi-finals. They opened their account with a 4-0 hammering of arch-rivals Pakistan, where talisman Sunil Chhetri registered a hattrick. India followed it up with a 2-0 victory against Nepal.

However, Kuwait have been deemed the real challenge for the Blue Tigers in the SAFF Cup. The 143rd-ranked side dished out a 3-1 defeat to Nepal before storming to a 4-0 victory against Pakistan. Currently, they are at the top of Group A based on goals scored and are already through to the knockouts.

Underlining the importance he has placed on a resolute defensive performance, Igor Stimac said ahead of the match:

"We'll approach this game as any other game and try to win it. Keeping a clean sheet is always our first goal.”

"I think Kuwait's ranking is underestimated. They've had phenomenal performances in the last six months against strong Asian sides. They are a very quality team," he added.

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝙀𝙎 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙉 𝙄𝙉𝘿𝙄𝘼



The have been on an impressive run and haven’t lost since September when playing in front of 🏽 𝙐𝙉𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙉 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝙀𝙎 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙉 𝙄𝙉𝘿𝙄𝘼The #BlueTigers have been on an impressive run and haven’t lost since Septemberwhen playing in front of #IndianFootball fans 𝙐𝙉𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙉 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏 1️⃣2️⃣ 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝙀𝙎 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙉 𝙄𝙉𝘿𝙄𝘼The #BlueTigers 🐯 have been on an impressive run and haven’t lost since September 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ when playing in front of #IndianFootball fans 💙🇮🇳💪🏽 https://t.co/4NJxnoufyV

Meanwhile, India have faced Kuwait three times at the senior level, having won just once and being on the losing end on the other occasions. The previous meeting between the two sides came in an international friendly in 2010 in Abu Dhabi, which ended up in a 1-9 hammering for India. The only time the Blue Tigers beat the West Asians was in a 3-2 friendly win in 2004 in Kuwait City.

India vs Kuwait: Predicted lineup for the SAFF Championship 2023 tie

India XI: Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Rahim Ali.

Kuwait XI: Al-Saanoun, Al-Bloushi, Hajiah, Al-Enezi, Muhaisen, Khalaf, Al-Enezi, Al-Rashidi, Dashti, Al-Faneeni, and Al-Awadi.

India vs Kuwait: Prediction for the SAFF Championship 2023 tie

As mentioned by Igor Stimac in the press conference, India cannot get swayed by the FIFA rankings of their opponents on Tuesday. Kuwait will be quite a challenge for the Blue Tigers as has been established by the performances of the Blue Wave.

Given the low stakes of the match, it would make sense for both teams to take the pedals off the brake slightly and hence a stalemate is a real possibility.

Prediction: India 1-1 Kuwait

Poll : 0 votes