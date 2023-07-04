India vs Kuwait: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for SAFF Championship 2023 Final

The stage for the SAFF Championship 2023 finale is set with two gladiator-like teams, India and Kuwait, emerging victorious in their respective knockout phase fixtures.

At the Sree Kanteerava stadium, the two sides, who played out a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Group A decider, will once against lock horns on Tuesday, July 4.

The Blue Tigers prowled into the final after edging past a resilient Lebanon outfit in the semi-finals. After an arduous 120 minutes against the Cedars, India emerged victorious 2-4 on penalties thanks to the heroics of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu between the sticks. The veteran goalkeeper denied Hassan Maatouk in the shootout while Khalil Bader skied his effort.

India's campaign in the SAFF tournament has ebbed and flowed like no other, starting with a momentous 4-0 hammering of their arch-rivals Pakistan. Sunil Chhetri's hattrick on the night dominated the headlines the morning later.

Against Nepal, the talismanic forward was once again on the scoresheet while Naorem Mahesh Singh made it a 2-0 victory for Igor Stimac's men.

However, as mentioned earlier, Kuwait posed the greatest threat to the hosts as they have been the only team to breach India's defense so far in the tournament.

The last-gasp equalizer came through an unfortunate own goal from Anwar Ali. The match was also remembered for the tempers flaring and Stimac being shown his second red card of the tournament. Both teams also had a player sent off each during the game.

Talking about the previous fixture and all the chaos that enveloped the second half, assistant coach Mahesh Gawali, who will take the reigns in the absence of suspended Stimac, reflected:

"It was a tense affair last time out against Kuwait, and also Lebanon. We've spoken to the boys to be calm and cool and direct all the focus on winning the final. It will be a totally different game. We have a positive feeling, and hope we can continue how we've been doing so far."

Meanwhile, after topping Group A with their 3-1 victory over Nepal and hammering Pakistan 4-0, the Blue Wave set up a semi-final date with Bangladesh.

Although it was expected to be a one-sided affair, the Bengal Tigers stopped the finalists from breaching their defense until the 105th minute of extra time.

Abdullah Al-Bloush stabbed home the winner for Kuwait with a low strike and sent them into the final.

India vs Kuwait: Predicted lineups for the SAFF Championship 2023 Final

For India, the biggest boost of the return of Sandesh Jhingan after a one-game suspension. He will expectedly return to the starting lineup right away. Meanwhile, the Blue Wave have no known absentees.

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Sunil Chhetri.

Kuwait XI: Abdulrahman Kameel; Abdullah Al Baloushi, Khalid El Ebrahim, Hasan Al Enezi, Hamad Al Qallaf; Fawaz Al Otaibi, Hamad Al Harbi, Ali Khalaf; Eid Naser Al Rashedi, Shabib Al Khaldi, Mubarak Al Faneni.

India vs Kuwait: Prediction for the SAFF Championship 2023 Final

The roaring home support definitely makes India a clear favorite in the final. However, it has been established previously that Rui Bento's men are a resilient bunch. Even in the group-stage encounter when they looked down and out, Kuwait found a way back into the game.

Hence, India can never be too confident in possession or complacent even with a slim lead. The onus will be on the Blue Tigers to put the game to bed if they get the opportunity and maintain their composure even if they don't.

Prediction: India 2-1 Kuwait

