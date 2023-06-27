India vs Kuwait: When and where to watch the SAFF Championship 2023 clash?

After securing their place in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship 2023, India are all set to face Kuwait in their final group-stage game. The clash between the teams is scheduled to take place at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, June 27.

The Blue Tigers are in exceptional form, winning their last eight games without conceding any goals in the process. Following their Intercontinental Cup success, India convincingly defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their opening encounter of the SAFF Championship.

Although they exerted dominance over Pakistan right from the start, their subsequent match against Nepal proved to be a fiercely contested battle. Nepal defended resolutely, while also creating several chances in the first half.

However, the deadlock was once again broken around the hour mark by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri. Shortly after the goal, Naorem Mahesh Singh doubled their lead, effectively sealing the game.

While India have booked their place in the final four, their upcoming match against Kuwait carries high stakes as it determines Group A's winner. As a result, Igor Stimac is expected to name his strongest lineup against Kuwait, who have also won their opening two games.

Kuwait, on the other hand, are ranked 143rd in the FIFA rankings but possess a significant challenge for India. Similar to the Blue Tigers, they are currently unbeaten in their last eight games and displayed their dominance against Nepal and Pakistan.

Additionally, they recently won against higher-ranked UAE, while also securing a draw against Bahrain. This could be India’s biggest test yet, but Stimac will look to employ a tried-and-tested strategy that has yielded success in recent matches.

India will look to dominate possession and commit numbers forward to pin back their opponents. However, Kuwait have the potential to pose a few problems and will hope to limit mistakes, absorb the pressure, and hit their opponents on the counter-attack.

India vs Kuwait: Details of the SAFF Championship tie

Match: India vs Kuwait Group A, SAFF Championship 2023.

Timing: Tuesday, June 27, 7.30 pm IST.

Location: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

India vs Kuwait: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be telecast?

The match between India and Kuwait will be telecast on the DD Sports from 7.30 pm IST.

India vs Kuwait: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be livestreamed?

The tie between India and Kuwait will also available for livestream on FanCode App pay-per-view from 7.30 pm IST.

