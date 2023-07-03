India vs Kuwait: When and where to watch the SAFF Championship 2023 final? 

Following a hard-fought victory over Lebanon, India are all set to lock horns with a familiar foe, Kuwait, in the final of the 2023 SAFF Championship. The highly anticipated clash will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 4.

In their third encounter with Lebanon this month, the Blue Tigers emerged victorious in a tightly contested semi-final that ultimately went into a penalty shootout. Despite both teams having their moments, nothing could separate the teams after extra time.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who made impressive saves during the first half, once again showed his prowess by stopping the first penalty taken by Hassan Maatouk. In contrast, India confidently converted all their penalties before Khalil Bader's missed attempt, which sailed over the crossbar, secured a 4-2 shootout victory for the hosts.

Igor Stimac’s men are in remarkable form, as they are unbeaten in their last 10 games. Impressively, they have conceded just once throughout this unbeaten streak, showcasing their resolute defense.

While Stimac will be absent due to a suspension, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will believe that his team can successfully defend the SAFF Championship title in front of a passionate crowd at the packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kuwait, who topped Group A at India’s expense, are on the back of a 1-0 victory in the semi-final against Bangladesh. Abdullah Ammar’s goal in the 106th minute of the game ultimately separated both sides in yet another tightly contested affair.

Despite being ranked considerably lower than their counterparts, the Blue Wave have shown potential in recent weeks. Like India, Kuwait are currently enjoying a six-game undefeated streak, which includes an unlikely win over the higher-ranked UAE and a draw against Bahrain.

Notably, they are currently the top goal-scorers in the SAFF Championship, with Shabib Al Khaldi leading their attack that poses a significant threat to India.

The two teams met in the group stages with Sunil Chhetri's goal granting India a well-deserved lead. However, Kuwait clawed back and managed to snatch an equalizer in stoppage time, ultimately securing the top spot in Group A.

With both sides expected to give their all, the final is anticipated to be another tightly contested affair as they vie for the silverware.

India vs Kuwait: Details of the SAFF Championship tie

Match: India vs Kuwait, Final, SAFF Championship 2023.

Timing: Tuesday, July 4, 7.30 pm IST.

Location: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

India vs Kuwait: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be telecast?

The match between India and Kuwait will be telecast on DD Sports from 7:30 pm IST.

India vs Kuwait: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be live streamed?

The semi-final tie between India and Kuwait will also be available for live stream on the FanCode App pay-per-view from 7.30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes