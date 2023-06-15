Following a slender 1-0 victory against Vanuatu, India are set to square off against Lebanon in the final group stage game of the Hero Intercontinental Cup. The clash between the top two teams in the competition will be held on Thursday, June 15, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Blue Tigers have been in sensational form, winning their previous four matches. In their first game against Mongolia, India secured a convincing 2-0 victory courtesy of early goals from Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzula Chhangte.

While their offensive prowess struggled against Vanuatu, their backline rose to the occasion and kept their opponents at bay. The Blue Tigers’ defense, led by Sandesh Jhingan, has an impeccable record of four clean sheets in as many games.

With two victories, India guaranteed their spot in the top two and will take either Lebanon or Mongolia in the final of the Intercontinental Cup. But they face their most formidable challenge yet in Lebanon. The Cedars are ranked 99th in the FIFA rankings, two spots above Igor Stimac's men.

Lebanon started their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a victory against Vanuatu. Goals from Nader Matar, Hassan Kourani, and Karim Darwich clinched all three points. Furthermore, skipper Hassan Maatouk was instrumental in the game, providing two assists.

However, they failed to continue their momentum against Mongolia. Despite dominating possession and controlling the game, Lebanon struggled to breach Mongolia, who held firm and secured a vital point.

In their quest to play the finals, Lebanon need just one point, while Mongolia have the opportunity to leapfrog them if they secure a victory over Vanuatu with a goal margin of over two.

India's team news and predicted lineup for the clash against Lebanon

Igor Stimac hinted at rotating his side against Vanuatu and kept his word. However, the upcoming clash against Lebanon is a significant test for the team, offering a glimpse of India's potential leading up to the AFC Asian Cup. Consequently, Stimac might opt to field his strongest starting lineup against the Cedars.

India predicted lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri.

India vs Lebanon: Prediction for the Intercontinental Cup 2023 clash

India are marginal favorites to win the game given their recent form and home advantage. Nevertheless, Lebanon are a formidable opponent, equally capable of posing challenges to India's defense and disrupting their game plan.

Both teams have played front-foot and dynamic football, characterized by fluid movements in the attacking phase. The upcoming game promises an intriguing tactical showdown between two quality teams.

Prediction: India 1-1 Lebanon.

