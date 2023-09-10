India vs Lebanon: When and where to watch the 2023 King's Cup third-place playoff clash?

After faltering in the penalty shootout of the King's Cup 2023, the Indian men's national team's hopes of clinching the title were squashed. However, the Blue Tigers still have an opportunity to end the tournament with a victory when they take on Lebanon in the third-place playoff match in Chiang Mai City, Thailand on Sunday, September 10.

Despite putting up a resilient showing against Iraq, India could only manage a 2-2 draw in regulation time after a dubious penalty call allowed the opposition to get back into the tie. In the shootout, Brandon Fernandes scuffed the opening penalty, and that ultimately led to the downfall of Igor Stimac's men.

Despite the result, there were a lot of positives to take away from the performance that India delivered against the 70th-ranked team in the absence of talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri.

Lebanon, on the other hand, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Thailand in their semifinal tie. Although the hosts initially took the lead, Lebanon leveled the proceedings in the second half, only to see the Thai team clinch a victory with five minutes of regulation time left.

India and Lebanon have crossed paths thrice in the last three months. They met in the group stage of the Intercontinental Cup and settled for a goalless draw, following which the Blue Tigers secured a convincing 2-0 win over the Cedars in the final.

In the SAFF Championship, both teams settled for a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time before India edged out penalties.

India vs Lebanon: Details of the 2023 King's Cup third-place clash

Match: India vs Lebanon, Third-place playoff, 2023 King's Cup.

Timing: Sunday, September 10, 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Chiang Mai City, Thailand.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the King's Cup game be telecast?

The match between India and Lebanon will be telecast on Eurosport TV from 4:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 10.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the King's Cup game be livestreamed?

The third-place playoff tie between India and Lebanon will also be available for live stream on the FIFA+ TV website.