India vs Lebanon: When and where to watch the Intercontinental Cup 2023 finals?

Following a goalless draw in their final group-stage match, India and Lebanon are set to face each other once again in the highly anticipated finals of the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup. The game will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, June 21.

The Blue Tigers showcased their dominance in the group stage, securing the top spot with seven points from three matches. Their campaign kicked off impressively with a convincing 2-0 victory over Mongolia, courtesy of early goals by Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Building on their momentum, India secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Vanuatu, thanks to Sunil Chhetri's exceptional goal, which ensured their place in the finals.

Although a goalless draw against Lebanon wasn't the ideal outcome, head coach Igor Stimac would have been satisfied with the team's performance, as they consistently posed a threat to Lebanon's sturdy defense, creating multiple scoring opportunities.

In the first three games, India were fluid in attack, with some impressive intricate play on display. However, they lacked the precision in the final third. Meanwhile, their defense, led by the influential Sandesh Jhingan, was solid and continued to keep their opponents at bay.

Lebanon, on the other hand, started their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Vanuatu. They followed it up with two goalless draws against Mongolia and India, as their forwards failed to convert the opportunities in front of goal.

Both teams have their sights set on the upcoming SAFF Championship and the highly significant Asian Cup in 2024, which adds an extra layer of significance to the finals. With aspirations to compete against the top sides in the continent, they are expected to go all out in the finals of the Intercontinental Cup.

As seen in the earlier game between these sides, the battle in midfield is certainly one to keep an eye on. With both defenses showcasing exceptional performances, the outcome may hinge upon which team takes control of the crucial moments.

India vs Lebanon: Details of the Intercontinental Cup clash

Match: India vs Lebanon, finals, Intercontinental Cup.

Timing: Sunday, June 18, 7:30 pm IST.

Location: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the Intercontinental Cup clash be telecast?

The match between India and Lebanon will be telecast on the Start Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels from 7:30 pm IST.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the Intercontinental Cup clash be livestreamed?

The finals between India and Lebanon will also available for livestream on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV from 7.30 pm IST.

