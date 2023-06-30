India vs Lebanon: When and where to watch the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal clash?

Following a successful group stage campaign, India will face a familiar opponent in Lebanon in the 2023 SAFF Championship semi-finals. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 1.

The Blue Tigers defeated their upcoming opponents 2-0 in the finals of the Intercontinental Cup just two weeks ago. Goals from Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed a famous victory at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

India continued their momentum into the SAFF Championship, demolishing Pakistan 4-0 in their opening game. They followed it up with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Nepal and a 1-1 draw against Kuwait.

Despite the challenges posed by Kuwait to the Indian defense, the hosts showcased resilience at the back after Sunil Chhetri's goal put them ahead. After some late drama, Kuwait made a late comeback and managed to score an equalizer in stoppage time, securing the top position in Group A.

Once again, India will be without the presence of head coach Igor Stimac, who received two yellow cards during the clash against Kuwait. Additionally, they will be without Rahim Ali, who was sent off for violent conduct in that game, and Sandesh Jhingan.

The latter is also suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament during the draw with Kuwait.

Meanwhile, after their defeat in the Intercontinental Cup, Lebanon are on the back of three consecutive wins against Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives. Their top spot in Group B was sealed by Hassan Maatouk's decisive free-kick goal against Maldives in their final group-stage match.

The Cedars have lost just once in their last seven games, and arrive in the semi-finals with a point to prove. They are currently ranked 102nd in the FIFA rankings, just two places below India, and will be looking to get one over their opponents in this all-important semi-final.

Similar to the last two fixtures between the teams, the game is expected to be a tight affair, especially in midfield. India will rely on their defensive prowess to restrict the dangerous Maatouk while Chhetri, who has already found the net five times in the SAFF Championship, will be key in attack.

India vs Lebanon: Details of the SAFF Championship tie

Match: India vs Lebanon, Semifinals, SAFF Championship 2023.

Timing: Saturday, July 1, 7:30 pm IST.

Location: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be telecast?

The match between India and Lebanon will be telecast on DD Sports from 7:30 pm IST.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be livestreamed?

The semi-final tie between India and Lebanon will also available for livestream on FanCode App pay-per-view from 7:30 pm IST.

