India vs Lebanon: Where and where to watch the Intercontinental Cup 2023 clash?

After sealing a berth in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final with their 0-1 victory over Vanuatu, the Indian men's national team will next face Lebanon in the third round of matches on Thursday, June 15.

The match, which will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, will act as a potential prelude to the final of the tournament.

Sunil Chhetri's stunning late volley gave the Blue Tigers a 1-0 victory over Vanuatu last Friday after they defeated Mongolia 2-0 in the first game. Six points were enough for India to get to the final with one game remaining.

It will be interesting to see how Igor Stimac lines up his men during the first test against Lebanon.

"It doesn't matter how Lebanon fared in their previous game. They found it tough to play two games at four in the afternoon. For us, it's going to be a difficult match, as some of their players have enormous quality. They do have weaknesses also, of course, which we could see. So, it will be an interesting game, maybe not beautiful, but definitely interesting," the Indian gaffer underlined ahead of the clash.

Meanwhile, Mongolia and Vanuatu will clash in their final clash of the Intercontinental Cup earlier in the day.

India vs Lebanon: Details of the Intercontinental Cup clash

Match: India vs Lebanon, Game 6, Intercontinental Cup 2023

Timing: June 15, 7.30 pm IST

Location: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India's predicted lineup for the match against Lebanon

Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Rowlin Borges, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Rahim Ali.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the Intercontinental Cup clash be telecast?

The Intercontinental Cup game between India and Mongolia will be telecast on Start Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD from 7.30 pm IST.

India vs Lebanon: Where will the Intercontinental Cup clash be live-streamed?

The tie between India and Lebanon will also be available for live stream on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV from 7.30 pm IST.

