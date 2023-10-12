India vs Malaysia: When and where to watch the 2023 Merdeka Tournament clash? 

The Indian men’s national team are back in action, as they are set to participate in the Merdeka tournament, where they will face host nation Malaysia in the opening encounter.

After a disappointing month, marked by two defeats in the King's Cup and an early exit in the Asian Games 2023, Igor Stimac's men will be determined to regain the lost momentum. Their focus will also be on preparing for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup.

Despite encountering a few setbacks, the Blue Tigers have enjoyed a successful year, boasting an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak, while also winning the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship on home turf.

However, their challenges have primarily arisen in away games. Stimac, however, will have Sunil Chhetri back after he missed the King’s Cup, which will be a huge boost for the team.

While Stimac believes that Malaysia hold the favorite tag due to the home advantage, he revealed that his team's unity and experience will provide an edge. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said:

"I feel our team’s strength and unity will be an advantage for us against Malaysia. We have played some very competitive tournaments and proved that we are rising. We won three tournaments at home, and now it’s time for us to improve our away record."

Meanwhile, Malaysia, ranked 134th in the world (32 places below India), have displayed remarkable form over the past year. They reached the AFF Championship semi-finals at the start of the year, defeating teams like Myanmar, Laos, and Singapore.

Additionally, they secured draws against higher-ranked teams such as China and Syria in September. Head coach Kim Pan-gon has been a key figure in their recent development, as his team has played some aggressive and attractive football under his guidance.

With a large crowd expected at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, the Blue Tigers are set for a challenging test against an in-form Malaysia side.

India vs Malaysia: 2023 Merdeka tournament match details

Match: India vs Malaysia, Merdeka Tournament, semi-finals.

Date & Time: Friday, October 13, 6:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India vs Malaysia: Telecast details

The clash between India and Malaysia will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV channel in India from 6:30 pm IST on Friday.

India vs Malaysia: Live streaming details

The game between India and Malaysia can also be live-streamed on the official Indian football YouTube channel on Friday.