India vs Myanmar preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more for the Asian Games 2023 group-stage clash

After returning to winning ways against Bangladesh in their second-round fixture in the Asian Games 2023, the Indian men's national team will have to quickly shift to their concluding group-stage clash with Myanmar on Sunday, September 24.

The Blue Tigers have had an inexistent preparation camp ahead of the tournament and hence plummeted to a 5-1 defeat against hosts China in the opening encounter of Group A. But Igor Stimac managed to rally his troops even amidst the abysmal conditions and secured a 1-0 victory against the Bengal Tigers in the next game, thanks to an 85th-minute penalty from Sunil Chhetri.

However, the Chinthe will be a tougher nut to crack for the Blue Tigers based on their 0-1 victory against Bangladesh in their opener. The last outing was rougher with China hammering four goals past them. Now, they are tied on points with India but are placed third on the table, owing to their lesser goal-scored tally.

A victory or draw will ensure India's qualification to the knockout stages. But Igor Stimac stressed that his side will be chasing the three points.

"We need to make sure we qualify. Whether it is a draw or a win, we must qualify, but I must add that whenever we play a match, our intention is always to win."

India vs Myanmar: Match Details

Match: India vs Myanmar, Group A, Matchday 3, Asian Games 2023

Stadium: Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium, Hangzhou.

Timing: 5:00 pm IST on Sunday, September 24.

India vs Myanmar: Team News

According to a TOI report, the Blue Tigers have plenty of fitness headaches. Ayush Dev Chhetri and Rohit Danu are unwell while Sumit Rathi is still recovering from a calf injury. Few other players have also complained about muscle soreness and hence the squad is far from optimum shape.

Meanwhile, suspended Zwe Khant Min is returning to the Myanmar squad after being red-carded in their opening clash.

India vs Myanmar: Predicted Lineups for the Asian Games 2023 clash

India: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Abdul Rabeeh, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ayush Chhetri, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali.

Myanmar: Pyae Phyo Thu (GK), Thet Hein Soe, Hein Zayar Linn, Kaung Htet Paing, Latt Wai Bhone, Wai Linn Aung, Zaw Win Thein, Khun Kyaw Zin Hein, Nay Moe Naing, Htet Phyo Wai, Oakkar Naing.

India vs Myanmar: Telecast and live streaming details for the Asian Games 2023 clash

The game between India and Thailand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on SonyLiv from 5:00 pm IST on Sunday, September 24.