India vs Myanmar: When and where to watch Hero Tri-Nation Tournament match?

Days after the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) came to a close, the Indian Senior Men’s Team will return to action in the Hero Tri-Nation Football Tournament. The Blue Tigers will lock horns against Myanmar on the opening day of the competition on Wednesday, March 22.

The match will be part of Igor Stimac and his cavalry preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which is set to commence early next year.

The Blue Tigers were part of a five-day camp in Kolkata and landed on Tuesday in Imphal, where the competition will take place over the next seven days.

In their last international window, in September last year, India secured a draw against Singapore but then suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Vietnam. The Chinthe recently participated in the AFF Championship and suffered four defeats and managed to secure just a draw. Their losses came against the likes of Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia.

India vs Myanmar: Hero Tri-Nation Tournament Match Details

Match: India vs Myanmar, Hero Tri-Nation Tournament, Match 1.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 6.00 pm IST.

Venue: Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

India vs Myanmar: Telecast details

The first match of the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament between India and Myanmar will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 6.00 pm IST on March 22.

India vs Myanmar: Live streaming details

The clash between the Blue Tigers and the Chinthe can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 6.00 pm IST on March 22.

India's squad for the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

