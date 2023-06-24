India vs Nepal: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for 2023 SAFF Championship tie

On the back of a successful campaign in the Intercontinental Cup and a clinical 4-0 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023 SAFF Championship opener, the Indian men's national team is flying high at the moment.

For the Blue Tigers, their assignment would be to get the better of Nepal in the second round of the SAFF competition. Pakistan, who arrived in Bengaluru only on the matchday, wasn't the most difficult outing for Igor Stimac's men. However, India overcame a much sterner test against Lebanon in the Intercontinental final showdown.

Against the Shaheens, Sunil Chhetri bagged a clinical hat trick, with two goals coming in penalties. Meanwhile, Udanta Singh scored India’s fourth goal on a night they dominated their arch-rivals. The 174th-ranked side finished runner-up behind India in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Nepal's head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese is a known figure in Indian football, having recently managed ISL outfit NorthEast United FC. Recently, Nepal won the Prime Minister's Three Nations Cup, held in the last week of March, defeating Laos 2-1 in the final. But they suffered a defeat against Phillippines in a friendly match in June.

In the SAFF Cup opener, Nepal went down 1-3 to Kuwait in their first game, with Anjan Bista, who played for Kenkre FC in the I-League last season, scoring the consolation goal for Annese's side.

India vs Nepal: Predicted lineup for the SAFF Championship 2023 tie

India XI: Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali.

Nepal XI: Kiran Chemjong, Sanish Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Rohit Chand, Bimal Pandey, Arik Bista, Pujan Uperkoti, Laken Limbu, Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha, Manish Dangi.

India vs Nepal: Prediction for the SAFF Championship 2023 tie

The Blue Tigers have a massive carrot dangling in front of them ahead of Saturday's clash. A victory against Nepal, coupled with a win or a draw for Kuwait against Pakistan, would ensure India's spot in the semi-final.

Hence, Igor Stimac is expected to field a full-strength lineup to secure the victory. They are the clear favorites too, given their previous record against the Gorkhalis. India have faced Nepal four times with a record of three wins and a draw.

Prediction: India 2-0 Nepal

