India vs Qatar: When and where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier clash?

After a winning start away from home in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India will welcome Asian heavyweights Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha, for the second round of Group A matches on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers, after an underwhelming start, registered a valiant 1-0 victory over Kuwait thanks to a 75th-minute strike from Manvir Singh at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in their opening match of the qualifiers.

It was the country's first away victory in World Cup Qualifiers since 2001 and Igor Stimac will now be eager to channel the momentum into the all-important clash against Qatar.

Ranked 61st in the world, the Asian Cup champions had a blistering start to their campaign, hammering Afghanistan 8-1 in Round 1. Qatar are now positioned at the top of the pile in Group A. While their World Cup 2022 campaign was uninspiring, Qatar's pedigree is evident.

Previously, in the qualifiers for the 2022 edition of the World Cup, both teams had crossed paths and the Blue Tigers managed to secure a historic 0-0 draw on the night. However, in the reverse fixture, India ultimately slumped to a narrow 1-0 loss.

Carlos Queiroz's men are touted to flex their muscles against the hosts. But Stimac underlined that rather than being concerned about the result, it's important to focus on delivering an impeccable performance on Tuesday.

"It's a game, where there is nothing to lose for us but a lot to win for. So let's go for it all out. We cannot control the external factors. We can only control our performances at the individual level and as a team. The only thing for us to do is to give our best for 90 minutes when the first whistle sounds," the Croatian gaffer said during the pre-match press conference.

India vs Qatar: Details of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier clash

Match: India vs Qatar, Group A, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

Timings: 7.00 pm IST on Tuesday, November 21.

India vs Qatar: Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier be telecast?

The World Cup Qualifier clash between India and Qatar will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 1, and Sports18 3 from 7.00 pm IST on November 21.

India vs Qatar: Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier be livestreamed?

The match can also be streamed on the JioCinema app.