India vs Saudi Arabia, Football: When and where to watch the 2023 Asian Games clash?

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Myanmar, the Indian football team is all set to face Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Asian Games on September 28.

This clash represents a significant challenge for India, given Saudi Arabia are one of Asia's football powerhouses and are ranked 57th in the world (in contrast to India's 102nd ranking).

The journey for the Blue Tigers in the group stage was undoubtedly difficult, as they arrived in China just days before their match against the host nation. Despite showing resilience in the first half, they ultimately succumbed to a 5-1 defeat against China.

However, India bounced back in the following game, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Bangladesh, courtesy of a penalty converted by Sunil Chhetri. They followed it up with a draw with Myanmar and finished second in the group to book their place in the knockout stages for the first time in 13 years in this competition.

Igor Stimac is fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead, and while his team is considered the underdog in this game, he maintains belief in their ability to cause an upset.

"Whatever our track record may be against Saudi Arabia, we are capable of springing surprises,” Stimac told the media. “I had a meeting with the players and chalked out certain strategies for the Saudi Arabia match. Saudi is a brilliant side and is playing with lots of confidence. They have great individual skills with a lot of talent in them."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, who notably defeated world champions Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finished second in Group B behind Iran.

Their group stage campaign featured convincing victories over Mongolia and Vietnam, although they settled for a single point in their encounter with fellow World Cup participant Iran.

Saudi Arabia's under-23 team is currently enjoying a remarkable run of form, remaining undefeated in their last six games. They notably secured a huge victory against the France under-21 side back in June.

If India are to pull off an upset, every player must deliver a solid performance while reducing defensive errors. It is a difficult task but Stimac will hope that his senior players can step up to the task and guide the younger players.

India vs Saudi Arabia: Details of the 2023 Asian Games clash

Match: India vs Saudi Arabia, Round of 16, Asian Games 2023

Venue: Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Timings: 5.00 pm IST on Thursday, September 28.

India vs Saudi Arabia: Where will the 2023 Asian Games clash will be telecast?

The match between India and Saudi Arabia will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network from 5.00 pm IST on Thursday.

India vs Saudi Arabia: Where will the 2023 Asian Games clash will be livestreamed?

The game between India and Saudi Arabia will also be available for live stream on SonyLiv on Thursday.