India vs Thailand preview, prediction, team news, and more for the Asian Games 2023 group-stage clash

The Indian women’s team are back in action in the 2023 Asian Games and are set to face Thailand on Sunday, September 24. Their final group-stage game is scheduled to take place at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China.

The Blue Tigress suffered a heart-wrenching defeat to Chinese Taipei in the first game of the campaign. After a cagey first half, where India’s defense stood out, they took the lead early in the second half through Anju Tamang.

However, the Chinese Taipei side showed their quality and scored twice in fifteen minutes to clinch a 2-1 victory. There were, however, several positives to take for head coach Thomas Dennerby.

One such positive aspect is the combination among the Indian forwards. While star striker Bala Devi had a relatively quiet performance, players like Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, and Manisha Kalyan combined brilliantly, with the former finding the back of the net with finesse.

This team has substantial potential but similar to Chinese Taipei, Thailand presents a formidable challenge for the Blue Tigresses. Ranked 46th in the world, Thailand sits 15 places ahead of India in the rankings and enters the tournament on an impressive run of form.

They recently secured decisive victories against Hong Kong and Cambodia, and have recorded just one loss in their last nine games. This encounter could serve as another stern test for the Indian defense, given Thailand's attack.

India vs Thailand: Team News and Predicted XI

India’s star forward Manisha Kalyan appeared injured during the first game and could potentially be named on the bench this time around. Jyoti Chouhan, who came off the bench against Chinese Taipei, could replace Kalyan upfront.

India’s predicted lineup: Shreya Hooda (GK), Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu; Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Priyangka Devi; Inudumathi Kathiresan, Bala Devi, and Jyoti Chouhan.

India vs Thailand: Telecast and live streaming details for the Asian Games 2023 clash

The game between India and Thailand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on SonyLiv from 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 24.

India vs Thailand: Prediction

It will certainly be a tough test for the Blue Tigress, and the game is expected to be a cagey affair. Additionally, India will also be fatigued from the first game where they gave it their all just two days back.

Nevertheless, there is cause for optimism, as India showed promise against Chinese Taipei. If they can minimize defensive errors and display clinical finishing in the attacking third, the Blue Tigresses have a strong chance of securing their first victory.