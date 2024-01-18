India vs Uzbekistan: When and where to watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash? 

Seeking to bounce back following a 2-0 defeat to Australia, India are gearing up for a clash against Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup Group B on Thursday, January 18.

Despite a valiant effort against Australia in the first half, an error by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu early in the second half opened the floodgates and allowed the Socceroos to secure a 2-0 victory.

There was, however, notable progress, especially at the back, where India consistently won duels and matched Australia. While they can take pride in their performance, the game against Uzbekistan poses its own set of challenges.

Head coach Igor Stimac hinted at changes, particularly in the attacking department where India struggled against Australia. Brandon Fernandes and Anirudh Thapa are anticipated to be included in the lineup, with Akash Mishra, who played the final 15 minutes in the last match, could step in for Subhasish Bose.

"Uzbekistan is a very good and competitive side. The recent results prove what kind of strength they have," Stimac said in the pre-match press conference. "We can expect a high-pressing game from the very first minute. We need to find a way to handle that. But our boys are excited and happy for another opportunity ahead of us."

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan (ranked 68th) are on the back of a goalless draw against Syria in their opening AFC Asian Cup clash. Despite dominating possession, the White Wolves were unable to break Syria’s resolute defense and were forced to settle for a point.

Consequently, Srecko Katanec and his team will be looking for their first victory, and while they enter the game as favorites, they will be wary of India’s threat.

"Tomorrow’s game will be completely different. India play a very organized and aggressive brand of football. We have to work hard to find the spaces. It will be a difficult game for us but we have to be patient in those 90 minutes to find our chance”, Katanec said.

India vs Uzbekistan: Details of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

Match: India vs Uzbekistan, Group B, AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Timing: Thursday, January 18, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

India vs Uzbekistan: Telecast Details

The match between India and Uzbekistan will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels, along with DD Sports on Thursday from 8:00 PM IST.

India vs Uzbekistan: Streaming Details

India’s second game in the AFC Asian Cup against Uzbekistan will also be available for live stream on JioCinema App.