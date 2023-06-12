The Indian men’s national team will return to action on Monday, June 12, and are set to lock horns with Vanuatu in their second game of the Hero Intercontinental Cup. The game will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Blue Tigers have started the competition well, defeating 183rd-ranked Mongolia 2-0 in their opening encounter. Early goals from Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed a comfortable victory.

Head coach Igor Stimac picked an attacking lineup and it paid dividends as India were dynamic in possession, while also defending resolutely. Despite their struggles to create chances in the second half, Stimac would have certainly been satisfied with the performance.

A victory against Vanuatu could guarantee India’s place in the finals of this tournament. As the reigning champions, they will go into the game as favorites and expect to start on the front foot.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu, who are ranked 164th in the FIFA rankings, will enter this match on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Lebanon. Despite restricting their opponents in the first half, Vanuatu failed to control Lebanon's quality in the second, conceding thrice in the space of 25 minutes.

Vanuatu have lost four of their last five games, but they performed admirably in the recent tri-nation tournament against Fiji and Solomon Islands. They will aim to bounce back from the defeat and improve their performances against India and Mongolia.

Under Brian Kaltack’s leadership, they will likely look to hit the hosts on the break. The South Pacific Ocean nation have the firepower in the forward areas and the potential to create problems for the Indian defense.

India vs Vanuatu: Details of the Intercontinental Cup clash

Match: India vs Vanuatu, Game 4, Intercontinental Cup.

Timing: Monday, June 12, 7:30 pm IST.

Location: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India vs Vanuatu: Where will the Intercontinental Cup clash be telecast?

The match between India and Vanuatu will be telecast on the Start Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels from 7:30 pm IST.

India vs Vanuatu: Where will the Intercontinental Cup clash be livestreamed?

The tie between India and Vanuatu will also available for livestream on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV from 7.30 pm IST.

