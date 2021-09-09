Indian Air Force vs FC Bengaluru United preview, prediction, line-ups and more | Durand Cup 2021

Indian Air Force football team will hope to return to winning ways when they face FC Bengaluru United in a Group A clash on Matchday two of the Durand Cup.

The Delhi senior division winners were given a reality check when I-League side Mohammedan SC put four past them in the group opener. Sadhukan scored a consolation goal for the Air Warriors as they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat. The Air Warriors need all three points from the next game to keep their hopes alive for qualification to the knockout stages.

FC Bengaluru United have been on fine form after their successful BDFA Super Division campaign. The Richard Hood-reigned side managed to register a 1-0 win over CRPF in their first group game courtesy of a solitary strike from Pedro Manzi. A win for FCBU almost guarantees a spot in the knockouts.

Indian Air Force vs FC Bengaluru United: Recent Form

Indian Air Force's loss to Mohammedan SC was the team's first defeat in ten games. The Air Warriors had an unbeaten run in the Delhi Senior Division and were crowned League Champions after edging out Delhi FC in the final.

FC Bengaluru United finished top of the BDFA Super Division to emerge as city champions the previous season. FCBU amassed thirty one points from twelve games to win the title by a single point ahead of runners-up, Bengaluru FC. The Bengaluru-based side have lost only once in their last thirteen official matches.

Indian Air Force form guide: W-W-W-W-D

FC Bengaluru United form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Indian Air Force vs FC Bengaluru United: Durand Cup Predicted Line-ups

Indian Air Force: Jijo Jerone (GK), Mohammad Danish, Arashpreet Singh, Biswajit Haldar, Prahbjot Singh, Vivek Kumar, Mohd Aqib, Shahbaz Md, Ashok Kumar, Amal Das, Shibinraj Kunniyil

FC Bengaluru United: Kunzang Bhutia (GK), Kinshuk Debnath, Asraf Ali, Kynsailang Khongsit, Hayden Fernandes, Ronaldo Oliveira, Arun Kumar, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Pedro Manzi, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Luka Majcen

Indian Air Force vs FC Bengaluru United: Where to watch

The game will be streamed from 02:55 PM onwards on 9th September via AddaTimes. The service is a paid subscription.

Indian Air Force vs FC Bengaluru United: Durand Cup Prediction

Indian Air Force struggled to string a series of passes in midfield against Mohammedan SC and will go into the game as the weaker side against Bengaluru United. The BDFA champions come into the game with a win in the Durand Cup and will be expected to repeat the feat due to superior individual quality in the side.

Prediction: Indian Air Force 1-2 FC Bengaluru United

