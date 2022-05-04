Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

AIFF development side Indian Arrows will battle against league debutants Kenkre FC in their next match of the I-League 2021-22 relegation phase on Wednesday, May 4. The Naihati Stadium in Kolkata will host this contest.

Following a dismal league campaign, Kenkre FC went on to win three successive relegation matches. They are, however, at the bottom of the table. They have only a couple of draws to their name this season, as well as 10 losses and three victories.

Kenkre will be eager to avenge their previous close defeat to the AIFF-based franchise.

The Indian Arrows, on the other hand, have been dealt another setback. With 14 points after 16 games, they are in the bottom third of the relegation standings. In the 2021-22 I-League season, they have recorded just three victories and eight losses, with their remaining five games ending in draws.

The current I-League season's narrative is fairly tough for both teams, but a win could help keep their spirits high heading into the new season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can overcome their prior failures and regain their footing.

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-head

The two teams have only played each other once in the competition's history, with the Arrows edging past Kenkre FC 1-0.

Matches Played: 1.

Indian Arrows wins: 1.

Kenkre wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Top scorers in the current season

Indian Arrows: Vibin Manoharan (Two goals in 11 matches).

Kenkre Football Club: Ranjeet Singh (Two goals in 11 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

Indian Arrows: Ahan Prakash (two clean sheets in two matches).

Kenkre Football Club: Tenzin Samdup (one clean sheet in seven matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Passes: Vibin Mohanan - 792 (Indian Arrows).

