×
Create
Notifications

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Who will win today's I-League match?

Kenkre FC players train ahead of their upcoming I-League encounter - Image Courtesy: I-League Twitter
Kenkre FC players train ahead of their upcoming I-League encounter - Image Courtesy: I-League Twitter
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 15, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Preview

The Indian Arrows will face Kenkre FC in the 70th match of hte 2021-22 I-League season. The game will take place on Friday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. Both sides come into this match on the back of defeats in their previous encounter.

The Arrows are placed 12th in the league with six points from 10 matches. They have one win and three draws to their name, and have lost six matches.

Kenkre are at the bottom of the I-League table, and have two points in 10 matches. They have lost eight games, drawn twice and are yet to win a match in this season.

Indian Arrows head into this match on the back of a 5-0 blanking against table topper Gokulam Kerala FC. Ahmed Waseem Razeek, Sharif Mukhammad, Luka Majcen, Jithin and Thahir Zaman each scored a goal to guide the Malabarians to a comfortable victory.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, lost a closely fought match (2-1) against the Churchill Brothers. Momo Cisse scored an own goal at the 49th minute to hand Kenkre FC the lead in the encounter. However, Komron Tursunov and Kenneth Ikechukwu each scored a goal to guide the latter side to a 2-1 victory.

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between the two sides as Kenkre are playing their debut season in the I-League.

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all players available for selection.

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Indian Arrows 1 - 0 Kenkre FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी