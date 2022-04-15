Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Who will win today's I-League match?

The Indian Arrows will face Kenkre FC in the 70th match of hte 2021-22 I-League season. The game will take place on Friday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. Both sides come into this match on the back of defeats in their previous encounter.

The Arrows are placed 12th in the league with six points from 10 matches. They have one win and three draws to their name, and have lost six matches.

Kenkre are at the bottom of the I-League table, and have two points in 10 matches. They have lost eight games, drawn twice and are yet to win a match in this season.

Indian Arrows head into this match on the back of a 5-0 blanking against table topper Gokulam Kerala FC. Ahmed Waseem Razeek, Sharif Mukhammad, Luka Majcen, Jithin and Thahir Zaman each scored a goal to guide the Malabarians to a comfortable victory.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, lost a closely fought match (2-1) against the Churchill Brothers. Momo Cisse scored an own goal at the 49th minute to hand Kenkre FC the lead in the encounter. However, Komron Tursunov and Kenneth Ikechukwu each scored a goal to guide the latter side to a 2-1 victory.

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between the two sides as Kenkre are playing their debut season in the I-League.

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all players available for selection.

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre: Prediction

Prediction: Indian Arrows 1 - 0 Kenkre FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy