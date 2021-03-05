Indian coaches are as capable as the foreigner coaches: NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil spoke to the media ahead of the first leg of the second semi-final against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League.

Khalid Jamil spoke about the quality of both the ATK Mohun Bagan FC squad and the coaches in the league. Jamil also praised ATK Mohun Bagan FC's defensive and attacking units and called the upcoming fixture the toughest game for NorthEast United FC this season.

''They are a good side defensively with one of the best attacking line-ups in the league. The first goal will be very important for both the teams,'' said Jamil. We have to be careful and must think positively. We cannot take them lightly at all.''

''They have a good coach and have many good players. It is going to be difficult. We have to give our everything. Tomorrow's game will be the toughest game for us (NorthEast United FC) in the league," asserted Jamil.

Everyone is happy at NorthEast United FC: Khalid Jamil

Jamil seemed elated when talking about his own players. The NorthEast United FC manager opened up about his approach while working with the team. He also revealed that he allows his players to play their natural game.

''Everybody is in a good mood. We understand the seriousness of this match. The tie is of two matches, but we are only thinking about tomorrow's match,'' he said. "We will have to dictate the game and score as quickly as possible.''

''Every credit goes to the boys in the camp. Every player has given their everything. I allow the players to play their natural game. I do not go for a technical brand of football but allow players to stay as motivated as they can," Jamil explained.

Calm and ready for the big semi against ATK Mohun Bagan! 🔴⚪️#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/oHDjhT2aMO — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 5, 2021

Khalid Jamil is the first Indian coach in the league to take his team to the playoffs. Jamil, who is usually known for his negative approach games, has made NorthEast United FC one of the best attacking sides in the competition. Jamil believes that Indian coaches are as capable as foreign coaches.

''The ISL does have quality coaches and all of them are professional. There is a lot of competition in the league. The ISL standards are higher than the I-League. However, football as a game is the same in every league,'' said Jamil.

''Indian coaches will do well if they get chances, depending on the management. Indian coaches are as capable as the foreigner coaches,'' Jamil concluded.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC kicks-off at 7.30 PM IST at the Goa Medical College in Bambolim on Saturday.