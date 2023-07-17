Indian football at the Asian Games: How have the Blue Tigers fared in the continental competition over the years

Since its inception in 1951, the Asian Games, a continental multi-sport event, has evolved into one of the grandest stages for athletes from all the concerned nations to rub shoulders against the finest. Football has also found a spot in the quadrennial event over the years.

The Indian football team, despite all its follies, managed to find some astounding success in the competition for a brief period. While the team's participation in the upcoming edition remains under serious doubt, let's take you on a walk through the Blue Tigers' performance in the Asian Games since 1951.

India's historic gold medal bid in the opening edition of the Asian Games

The inaugural edition of the continental tournament took place in New Delhi in India. The Indian football team scripted a historic gold medal-winning run in the competition.

Under the tutelage of Seyed Abdul Rahim, India entered the competition with plenty of expectations resting on their shoulders as the host nation. The country was just entering its much-recalled "golden phase" and a gold medal to crown that momentum would've been the ultimate salvation.

FIFA @FIFAcom 🥇

in 1951 won their first Asian Games football gold medal, beating IR Iran 1-0 in New Dehli. #OTD in 1951 @IndianFootball won their first Asian Games football gold medal, beatingIR Iran 1-0 in New Dehli.

The hosts breezed past Indonesia (3-0) in the quarter-finals and Afghanistan (3-0) in the semi-finals. Their final test for the gold-medal match was against the mighty Iran side. However, in front of the capacity crowd, which included then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, India broke the deadlock in the 49th minute through Sahu Mewalal and eventually went on to finish in the top podium spot.

India reclaimed the gold in the 1962 Asian Games

After finishing below South Korea in Group B, thanks to a 1-4 hammering of Thailand and a 2-0 victory against Japan, India made their way into the knockout stages in Indonesia.

Still, at the reins of the national team, head coach Seyed Abdul Rahim had shown that this Indian team was destined for greatness when they finished fourth in the 1960 Olympics. South Vietnam were the opponents in the semi-finals and India edged them out in a five-goal thriller with Chuni Goswami netting a double.

In the final, with the gold medal on the line, India crossed roads with South Korea, who edged past the Blue Tigers in the group stage. But India wouldn't let the blip early on in the tournament tarnish their hopes and raised their game to win 2-1 with Banerjee and defender Jarnail Singh getting on the scoresheet. This was India's last gold medal in football in the Asian Games.

A bronze in the 1970 Asian Games - India's final medal in football

India's only bronze medal in the Asian Games came in 1970 and it also happened to be the last time the national team got into the podium. In the preliminary round, India finished at the top of Group A, after playing out a 2-2 draw with Thailand and a straightforward 2-0 victory against South Vietnam.

Despite being part of a tricky group alongside Japan and Indonesia, the Blue Tigers managed to finish second in the quarter-finals and keep their medal shot alive.

Although India lost to Burma in the semi-finals, a 1-0 victory against Japan in the bronze medal match served as salvation at a certain level. But few could've imagined the 1970 tournament to be the final time the Indian football team would stand on the podium.

India's collapsing graph in Asian Games after 1970

Since Bangkok in 1970, India have turned into a forlorn figure in the football segment of the Asian Games. Once deemed one of the heavyweights, the country has failed to finish on the podium once since then. Their best finish came in New Delhi in 1982, where they finished sixth.

However, in the following edition, the performances went further downhill as India lost all three matches in the Seoul Games and scored one solitary goal.

The government then decided against fielding a team in two consecutive editions. India returned to the fray in 1998 Asiad but came away with another 16th-placed finish. Even after the turn of the century not much changed in terms of fortune for the national team in the prestigious tournament.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Government of India might not allow Indian Football in Asian Games 2023.



Govt says only Asian Top 8 National Teams can go.

No such rule imposed by Asian Games authorities.

Teams like Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan to play.



#IndianFootball twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Shocking!Government of India might not allow Indian Football in Asian Games 2023.Govt says only Asian Top 8 National Teams can go.No such rule imposed by Asian Games authorities.Teams like Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan to play.

Since the 2002 edition, the age limit for men's teams was pushed to U23 plus up to three overage players for each squad, replicating the Summer Olympics. India's final participation in the tournament came in Incheon 2014 where they ended in the 26th position.

The Sports Ministry decided against sending the national team to the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta on the grounds of being ranked outside the top 8 in the continent.

But fans will hope that the heavyweights of once finally turn a page in the Asiad chronicle and regain their soaring heights of the past.