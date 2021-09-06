Indian football team getting better by the day, says coach Igor Stimac

Indian football team’s head coach Igor Stimac said the second international friendly between India and Nepal on Sunday was a good one for his team.

Goals from Farukh Chaudhary and Sunil Chhetri set up a 2-1 win for India. Tej Tamang managed to reduce the arrears by one for the hosts at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Both India and Nepal shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their first international friendly.

In a post-match press conference, Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac said the second game was much better for the Indian football team than the first one.

“I think it was a good game of football that all the fans could enjoy. This second game was much better than the previous one. We need to congratulate the players on their attitude and their willingness to go and win the game. I especially need to appreciate my players because they were much more patient, waiting for the first goal, to open up the Nepali defense, and as you know, when that happens, everything is much easier.”

Indian football team getting better

Igor Stimac said the Indian football team has grown in confidence over the last two international friendlies. He added there is however, a lot of unfinished work and the team has a lot to prove in the future.

“After we scored the first goal, we started rising with confidence and playing as we need to play. I think overall India were the better of the two sides over the two games and deservedly are going forward with a win. But I think India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on.”

The Indian football team’s head coach, however, did not undermine the fighting spirit shown by Nepal and said the team’s dedicated preparation has put them in good stead.

“Nepal played well; they improved a lot. I can see how much it means to the team when it has two months of preparation.”

