Indian football team vs Afghanistan: Where to watch and live streaming details

The Indian football team takes on Afghanistan in the final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 Round 2 qualifiers. While both teams are out of contention in the World Cup qualifiers, they have a realistic opportunity to continue their Asian Cup qualification campaign.

The Indian football team comes into the fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Bangladesh in their previous match. Afghanistan, meanwhile, succumbed to a 1-2 defeat to Oman in their most recent game.

India are placed third in the Group E standings and only need a draw to progress to Round 3 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

In contrast, Afghanistan require all three points as they find themselves in fourth position. A fourth-place finish will force Afghanistan into the play-offs before heading into Round 3 of the qualifiers. The two teams have a gap of just a solitary point in the group stage standings.

India won 2-0 against Bangladesh in their last fixture. (Image: AIFF)

When and where will the Indian football team play Afghanistan?

The Indian football team will host Afghanistan at 07.30 PM IST at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 15.

The local time for the match will be 5 PM while fans in Afghanistan can watch their nation play from 06.30 PM AFT onwards.

How to watch the Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Afghanistan?

The Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Afghanistan will be telecast on multiple Star Sports channels in India. The game will be LIVE on Star Sports 2, HD 2; Star Sports 1 Hindi, 1 Hindi HD; Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Malayalam.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium Services in India along with JIO TV Football will stream the game live. BeIN Sports are the official international television partners of the FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers while Alkass TV will televise the game in Qatar.

What is the squad for Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Afghanistan?

The AIFF has released a 28-man squad for India's World Cup qualifier with Afghanistan. It is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee