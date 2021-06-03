Indian football team vs Qatar: Where to watch and Live Streaming details

The Indian Football Team returns to action on Thursday at the FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, where it faces Qatar. The Blue Tigers will play three qualifier fixtures in the next two weeks as they set their sights on a 2023 Asian Cup berth.

The Indian Football Team is placed 4th in Group E in the second round of the qualifiers and is yet to register its first win of the campaign. India drew with Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Qatar, and lost both fixtures to Oman in the first round.

The Blue Tigers come into the game against Qatar on the back of a 6-0 loss to the UAE and a 1-1 draw with Oman in friendlies back in March.

The Indian Football Team will miss the presence of Rowlin Borges in midfield as the playmaker has sustained a hamstring injury. Chinglensana Singh also has a minor knock while Sunil Chhetri returns to the side as captain after missing out on the friendlies.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh and Afghanistan after the Qatar game.

جماهيرنا الغالية منتخبنا الوطني 🇶🇦 في انتظاركم يوم غد الخميس 3/6/2021 في استاد جاسم بن حمد ( نادي السد ) في تمام الساعة 8:00 مساءً بتوقيت الدوحة.



🎫| اشتر تذكرتك الان:https://t.co/UjbtTqTAfR pic.twitter.com/wqhmpX6tgR — الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) June 2, 2021

When will the Indian football team face Qatar?

The Indian Football Team will face Qatar at 10.30 PM IST on Thursday, 3rd June 2021 at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The game will be played at 8 PM Doha Time.

You don’t need history on your side, to make history!

Are you backing the #BlueTigers as they work towards creating history?



Watch LIVE on 3rd June, 10:30PM onwards, INDvQAT only on Star Sports 2, Disney+Hotstar VIP & JioTV. pic.twitter.com/bCWRIebSLP — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) May 31, 2021

Where to watch the Indian Football Team World Cup qualifier with Qatar?

The Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Qatar will be telecast on multiple Star India channels. The game will be LIVE on Star Sports 2, HD 2; Star Sports 1 Hindi, 1 Hindi HD; Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Malayalam.

The game can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium Services in India along with JIO TV Football.

Qatar recently drew 1-1 with Ireland in a friendly. (Image: QFA)

What is the squad for Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Qatar?

The AIFF released a 28-man squad for Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee