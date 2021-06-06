Bangladesh vs Indian football team: Where to watch and live streaming details

The Indian football team will face Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 Round 2 qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar on Monday.

The Indian football team will come into the game on the back of a 0-1 loss to Qatar while Bangladesh held Afghanistan to a 1-1 draw with a goal from Topu Barman.

The Indian football team will miss the services of Rahul Bheke who was sent off for a second yellow card against Qatar. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be without Sohel Rana. Anirudh Thapa has started training with the team but is doubtful for the clash.

Both teams played a 1-1 draw when they met earlier in the competition in India's home leg in Kolkata.

When will the Indian football team face Bangladesh?

The Indian Football Team will face Qatar at 07.30 PM IST on Monday, 6th June 2021 at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The game will be played at 5 PM Doha Time and 8 PM Bangladesh Time.

Where to watch the Indian Football Team World Cup qualifier with Bangladesh?

The Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Bangladesh will be telecast on multiple Star India channels for Indian viewers.

Star Sports 2, HD 2; Star Sports 1 Hindi, 1 Hindi HD; Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Malayalam will televise the game in multiple languages for Indian viewers.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium Services and JIO TV Football are the official streaming platforms for India's World Cup qualification games in India.

Alkass TV will telecast the game in Qatar and the LIVE streaming of the same will be available on the channel's streaming websites. The game will be LIVE televised and streamed on T Sports and GTV in Bangladesh.

India succumbed to a 0-1 defeat to Qatar in their previous fixture. (Image: AFC)

What is the squad for Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Bangladesh?

The AIFF released a 28-man squad for the Indian Football Team's World Cup qualifier with Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita

