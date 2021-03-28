Indian Football Team vs UAE preview, team news, head to head and telecast details

The Indian Football Team face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their second international friendly at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

India come into the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Oman in Dubai, while the UAE played out a goalless draw with Iraq in their last international fixture in January.

Indian Football Team vs UAE: Head-to-head

India and UAE have faced each other on 14 previous occasions since their first-ever encounter in an international friendly in 1979. India have won twice, drawn thrice and lost nine head-to-head fixtures with the UAE. The last meeting between the two sides came at the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 and finished in a 2-0 win for the UAE.

All results between India and UAE

India 0-2 UAE (AFC Asian Cup 2019)

India 2-2 UAE (FIFA World Cup 2014 Qualifiers)

India 0-3 UAE (FIFA World Cup 2014 Qualifiers)

India 0-5 UAE (International Friendly)

India 0-0 UAE (International Friendly)

India 0-1 UAE (FIFA World Cup 2002 Qualifiers)

India 1-0 UAE (FIFA World Cup 2002 Qualifiers)

India 1-3 UAE (AFC Asian Cup 2000)

India 0-3 UAE (AFC Asian Cup 1988 Qualifiers)

India 0-3 UAE (AFC Asian Cup 1988 Qualifiers)

India 0-3 UAE (AFC Asian Cup 1984)

India 1-3 UAE (International Friendly)

India 2-0 UAE (Merdeka Cup 1981)

India 0-0 UAE (International Friendly)

Indian Football Team Form Guide: D-D-D-L-D

UAE Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Indian Football Team vs UAE Team News

India

Lalengmawia Ralte is set to get his first start for the Blue Tigers while Gurpreet Singh will replace Amrinder Singh in goal.

UAE

Van Marwijk will miss the services of Caio Canedo and Abdullah Al-Naqbi in midfield due to injuries, while experienced goalkeeper Adel Hosani has been excluded from the squad for the game against India.

Indian Football Team vs UAE Predicted XIs

The Indian Football Team (4-2-3-1)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh

UAE (4-3-3)

Ali Khasif (GK), Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Mahmoud Khamis, Walid Abbas, Shahin Abdulrahman, Abdallah Ramadan, Ali Salmin, Mohammad Al Atas, Khalfan Mubarak, Fabio Lima, Ali Mabkhout

UAE won 2-0 over India in their last meeting in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. (Image: AFC)

Indian football team vs UAE: Telecast and Streaming Details

The game will be televised on Eurosport SD/HD in India. The channel is available on-demand on JIO TV and Vi Movies. The game kicks-off at 08.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and 6 PM Local Time.

Indian football team vs UAE Prediction

In their current form, the UAE are a much better side than Oman and are expected to get a win over India. However, India are on an upward curve and will give the UAE a tough fight.

Prediction: India 1-2 UAE