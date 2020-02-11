Indian Football Transfers: Sanjeev Stalin joins Portuguese first-division side CD Aves

Sanjeev Stalin

Young Indian defender Sanjeev Stalin, who was a part of the Indian team at 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, today finalised formalities and signed for Portuguese first division side CD Aves.

Stalin has been in Portugal for a few months already, Sportskeeda understands, and has now signed a two-year contract with the club.

Initially, Stalin will be with the Aves reserves side, before making the possible step up into the first team.

The youngster from Karnataka got the assist for India's only goal at that FIFA U-17 World Cup, when his corner was headed home by Jeakson Singh, in the game against Colombia.

After the World Cup, Stalin spent two seasons in the I-League, playing for the Indian Arrows, before this move to Portugal.

Most of Stalin's team-mates from that U-17 World Cup are now playing in ISL sides - notably the likes of Suresh Wangjam and Amarjit Singh who have become regulars for Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC respectively.

The youngster follows in the footsteps of the legendary Sunil Chhetri, in joining a team in the Portuguese first division. Chhetri had played for Sporting Clube de Portugal's B side.

Stalin's agents Carmenta Sports also said that this would not have been possible with Luis Norton de Matos, who was India's head coach at that U-17 World Cup, and also spent a season with the Indian Arrows.

Aves are currently bottom of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, with just 12 points from 20 games, four points adrift of safety with 14 games left to play in the season.