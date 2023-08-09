Indian National Football Team to play Malaysia in their first Merdeka Cup in 22 years

The Indian National Football Team will face off against hosts Malaysia in a semi final of the Merdeka Cup on 13 October 2023 during the FIFA International Window. It's been over a decade since the Malaysian FA last hosted the tournament, and 22 years since the Blue Tigers last competed in it.

In the draw that took place on Tuesday 7 August 2023, Palestine drew with Lebanon in the other fixture, set to be played on 13 October as well.

The losers of the knockout matches will play each other 17 of October for the third place, while the winners will lock horns in the final later on the same day for the prestigious trophy. All the games will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

A potential fourth meeting in a year between the Blue Tigers and Lebanon, the Cedars, is on the cards for the final. The two sides have previously met in some memorable encounters in the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship in 2023. Igor Stimac's men emerged victorious in two of the three games (one on penalties), while the other ended in a goalless draw.

The Merdeka Tournament or the Pestabola Merdeka is the oldest football tournament in Asia, starting all the way back in 1957. India have had an eventful history in the competition, finishing runners-up in 1959 and 1962. They last featured in the 2001 edition, finishing last in a group comprising Uzbekistan, the Malaysian U23, and the Thai U23 team.

"All our opponents are good teams” - AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

The All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey spoke to the AIFF Media after the draw results were out, expressing his thoughts on India's participation in the competition:

"I am very happy that the Men’s National Team will be playing in the Merdeka Tournament for the 18th time in October this year. India have had a glorious past in this tournament, where we have also finished as runners-up and third place in the past on more than one occasion."

“This is an extremely crucial stage for our team, as there are only a few months left for the AFC Asian Cup early next year. I am sure the Merdeka Tournament will serve as a good outing for them to prepare for the bigger challenges ahead.”

Before the Merdeka in mid-October, Indian Football has a very busy September ahead of them. The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, the Asian Games and the King's Cup are all crucial tournaments in what has already been a memorable year so far for the Blue Tigers.