Indian Postal Department honours Chuni Goswami with commemorative stamp

NEW DELHI: Chuni Goswami, the Indian Football stalwart who led India to win the gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games in Bangkok was honoured by the Indian Postal Department, who issued a postal stamp on his 82nd birthday (January 15, 2020).

Chuni-da, as the Arjuna awardee and Padma Shri is fondly known amongst the football supporters is the third Indian footballer after the late Gostho Paul (1998), and late Dr. Talimeren Ao (2018) on whose name a postal stamp has been issued by the largest postal network in the world.

"It was a completely unexpected gesture. I'm really humbled with this honour shown to me. It'll further inspire me to live a longer life,” Goswami said. “Over the years, I have received many laurels during my sporting career. But this one at the fag-end of my life, will surely be right up there," he added after the commemorative stamp was issued in his residence in Kolkata.

Goswami was also a member of the Indian team which finished as second behind hosts Israel in the AFC Asian Cup in 1964. He had scored India’s third goal against the 3-1 victory against Hong Kong en-route to the final.

He is also one of the six Indian Footballers to have received the prestigious Padma Shri Award (others being the Late Gotsho Paul, late Sailen Manna, PK Banerjee, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Sunil Chhetri, along with the Arjuna Award.