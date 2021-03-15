Indian squad announced for international friendlies against Oman and UAE

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the final 27-man squad of the Indian national team for international friendlies against Oman and UAE.

While Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, and Jeakson Singh made it to the squad after fine performances in the recently-concluded Indian Super League (ISL), there are some notable absentees. Brandon Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Asish Rai are some of the big names missing from the final list.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith also failed to make the cut. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu or defender Sandesh Jhingan is expected to lead the side in the absence of Sunil Chhetri.

The Indian skipper, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering, will travel with the squad.

The 27-man squad will leave for Dubai on March 15 for the preparatory camp ahead of the friendlies.

India will play their first friendly against Oman on March 25, while the game against UAE will take place on March 29, with both matches to be held in Dubai. The venue will be announced in due course of time.

Head coach Igor Stimac had earlier said that the entire squad, along with the new faces, are gearing up well for international action after a long break.

“It is such a relief that we are all assembling together and gearing up for international action. There are a lot of new faces in the squad, and it is time for hard work for all of them – in fact, for all in the camp. We need to check how they respond and how bright is our future with them," said Stimac.

Full Indian squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef.

MIDFIELDERS: Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.