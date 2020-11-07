Kolkata giants East Bengal were recently announced as the newest entrant into the Indian Super League (ISL), taking the number of clubs to 11.

While the competition may seemingly have all bases covered, it is far from the ideal national league that fans visualize for a vast country like India.

The larger issue that remains, is the absence of promotion-relegation, which plans to be resolved in a phased manner.

Other major issues include lack of opportunities for young players, as well as non-participation of many regions.

This can be resolved by strategically expanding the league. More players get opportunities. The game gets a good outreach, thus giving the federation brownie points.

The league organizers make a larger profit too with more teams, more fans, and more quality match-ups.

In this segment, we discuss five possible additions to the glamourous ISL, based on criteria such as professionalism, investment backing, and outreach among the masses.

(Notable mentions: Minerva Delhi FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sreenidhi FC)

#5. Kerala United FC (Quartz FC)

Recent reports are emerging of a Sheffield United takeover down south in Kerala. Quartz FC, who are regulars in the Kerala Premier League, is being rebranded as Kerala United FC and will be based out of the football-crazy district of Mallapuram. If this takeover starts on the right note and the reported blueprint makes solid on-ground progress, expect Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad to make a strong push for the Indian top tier. And given how Sheffield United took the Premier League by storm last season with some gritty displays, the ISL could certainly do with a team of such caliber and attitude.

Advertisement

#4. U-Mumba FC

U-Mumba is a household name in the Pro Kabaddi League

Ronnie Screwvala owned U-Sports group has already ventured into Kabaddi and Volleyball and has been very successful in the former over the past few years. U-Sports, along with TATA Trusts Foundation has also been running a football scouting program for some years now and are not newcomers to Indian Football.

They have been running a team in the Mumbai League too and nearly placed a bid for an I-League spot, until the AIFF suspiciously put their operations on hold.

The Pro Kabaddi League and ISL have a common partner in StarSports, this could tempt Screwvala & Co. to invest in the ISL. Hypothetically speaking, who wouldn't want them to be a part of a 'Mumbai derby' with City Football Group (CFG) as the opposition!