Indian U-17 Women's Team assistant coach sent back to country after misconduct allegations; AIFF issues statement

While the Indian U-17 Women's Team are currently in Europe preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sent back to India due to allegations of misconduct involving one of the players in the squad.

According to a report from The Away End on Thursday, prior complaints had been filed against the coach by members of different batches of the Indian national women’s teams. Reportedly, Ambrose initially denied his involvement in the incident, but photographs and chats incriminating him were found on the minor's mobile phone.

Ambrose was with the team on their tour of Italy but wasn’t seen in the team picture in Norway, where they arrived on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the All India Football Federation issued a statement after reports surfaced online. The governing body, without naming the perpetrator, stated:

"An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation."

"The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival," the federation further added.

Furthermore, according to reports, the psychologist with the U-17 team has been directed to speak with the player and prepare a report on the incident.

The U-17 side recently participated in the 6th Torneo Tournament in Italy, where they suffered a 0-7 loss to the hosts in the opening game, followed by a 1-3 loss to Chile and a 0-2 loss to Mexico. The team is currently in Norway to take part in another preparatory tournament ahead of the World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from October and the hosts have been clubbed in Group A alongside Brazil, Morocco and the USA.

