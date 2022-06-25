Indian women's team face USA U-23 in their final game of the 3-nation tournament

After suffering a narrow defeat against host nation Sweden's U-23 side, the Indian women's senior national team will face the Under-23 side of the United States on Saturday (June 25). The match, which will take place in Laröds IP, Sweden, will be the Blue Tigresses' final encounter in the Women's U-23 3-Nations tournament.

Throughout the game against Sweden, Suren Chhetri's girls looked toothless in attack but managed to keep the ball out of the net. Until a howler from Indian shot-stopper Aditi Chauhan cost India a goal in the 98th minute of the game.

Despite the loss against the Swedes, the interim head coach remained positive and told ANI:

"It was sad to lose the last game but the girls had put up their best effort against the number 2 in the World FIFA ranking. We played a really good defending game, whatever skills we had we tried to show on the pitch and we will be doing the same tomorrow."

The U-23 USA team is expected to put on a similar or more stern contest. Suren Chhetri, though, underlined that his players will not change their approach but will focus more on attacking.

Meanwhile, Aditi Chauhan, who was India's standout player before conceding a late goal, stated that there were a lot of positives to take from their performance against Sweden. She said:

"It was disappointing to concede in the last moment but everyone gave their best effort and I am proud of the girls. We understand the difference between the ranking and standard of the play, and hopefully, we will continue to perform well tomorrow as well."

Will the match between India and USA U-23 be live-streamed?

Although the game against Sweden's U-23 side was live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel, the match between India and USA U-23 will not be available.

However, as always, fans may follow this space for live match updates on Twitter.



#INDUSA #IndianFootball The WU23 3-Nations tournament match between India and USA would not be live streamed as it's not being produced.However, as always, fans may follow this space for live match updates on Twitter.

In a statement hours before the game, the All India Football Federation informed:

"The WU23 3-Nations tournament match between India and USA would not be live-streamed as it's not being produced."

However, fans can follow live updates from the game on the official Indian Football Twitter handle.

