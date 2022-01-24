Indonesia vs Thailand prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Indonesia face a stern test against Thailand on Matchday 2 of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 on Monday. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host this contest.

Thailand lost their opening game to the Philippines thanks to a late goal while Indonesia were dealt a harsh reality check as they lost 18-0 to heavyweights Australia.

Indonesia vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head to Head

Thailand have played Indonesia on four previous occasions and have won all four meetings between the two teams. The last game between the two sides ended in a 5-1 win for Thailand in the 2019 South East Asian Games.

Kanyanat scored a hat-trick while Silawan Intamee and Suchadee scored the other two goals for Thailand. Rani was the sole scorer for Indonesia.

Indonesia form: L-L-W-W-L (Latest on the right).

Thailand form: L-L-W-W-L (Latest on the right).

Indonesia vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

Indonesia vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Predicted Line-ups

Indonesia: Fani Supriyanto (GK), Remini Chere, Pani Tri Oktavianti, Octavianti Dwi, Ade Mustikiana, Baiq Amiatun, Zahra Muzdalifah, Diah Tri Lestari, Helsya Maeisyaroh, Vivi Oktavia, Viny Silfianus.

Thailand: Waraporn Boonsing (GK), Kanchanaporn Saenkhun, Phonphirun Philawan, Silawan Intamee, Nipawan Panyosuk, Warunee Phetwiset, Nutwadee Pram-nak, Saowalak Pengngam, Orapin Waenngoen, Chatchawan Rodthong, Taneekarn Dangda.

Thailand lost 1-0 to Philippines in their first game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. (Image: AFC)

Indonesia vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

Thailand are one of the most improved women's football teams in Asia and are expected to clinch all three points in this encounter. Indonesia, meanwhile, are just about fortunate to be participating in the tournament due to North Korea's withdrawal and are in for a difficult outing.

Prediction: Indonesia 0-4 Thailand.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra