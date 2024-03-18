Inter Kashi FC vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 18, Monday, Inter Kashi FC will square off against Aizawl FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Inter Kashi FC are having a fine season in the I-League, having won nine out of 20 games so far. They are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run. Kashi defeated Delhi FC 2-0 in their last game, with Haobam Tomba Singh and Peter Hartley scoring a goal each.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC haven’t won any of their last nine matches. They are coming off a 4-3 loss against Gokulam Kerala FC. Aizawl are currently 10th in the I-League 2023-24 points table with five wins, six draws, and seven losses.

Inter Kashi FC vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Match: Inter Kashi FC vs Aizawl FC

Date and Time: March 18, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

Inter Kashi FC vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

Inter Kashi FC and Aizawl FC have met only once this season where they played out a 1-1 draw. However, both teams will be eager to leave their mark and secure vital points on Monday.

Matches Played: 1

Inter Kashi FC Won: 0

Aizawl FC Won: 0

Draw: 1

Inter Kashi FC vs Aizawl FC Probable XIs

Inter Kashi FC

Shubham Dhas (GK), Peter Hartley, Kojam Beyong, Deepak Devrani, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Phijam Vikash Singh, Julen Perez Del Pino, Sumeet Passi, Gyamar Nikum, Mario Barco Vilar, Edmund Lalrindika

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes (GK), Lalchawnkima Lalchawnkima, Joe Zoherliana, Ivan Marić, Laldanmawia Laldanmawia, K Lalrinfela, Lalramsanga Lalramsanga, Sheikh Sahil, R Ramdinthara, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga

Inter Kashi FC vs Aizawl FC Match Prediction

Inter Kashi are currently in good form in the Indian I-League, having four home games at Kalyani Stadium. They have also won three out of their last five games.

On the other hand, Aizawl have lost four of their last five games, while one ended in a draw.

Prediction: Inter Kashi FC are expected to win.

Inter Kashi FC vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel