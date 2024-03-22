Inter Kashi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 22, Friday, Inter Kashi FC and Shillong Lajong FC will face in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Ranked fifth, Inter Kashi FC are in good form this season, having won 10 out of their 21 games. They have also lost six and tied as many and have 36 points in their account. Meanwhile, Shillong are at present ranked below Inter Kashi with eight wins, seven losses, and five draws.

Kashi are coming off a third consecutive in the previous encounter against Aizawl FC (5-4). E. Lalrindika, G. Nikum, and J. Lamela Garrido scored a goal each while Mario Barco scored two goals in the dying stages of the game.

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong FC are off a nail-biting draw against Namdhari FC. Namdhari scored their first goal in the 37th minute and maintained a solid defensive stance throughout the match. However, L. Bohham scored the equalizer in the 90+6th minute, resulting in the game concluding in a tie.

Inter Kashi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Match Details

Match: Inter Kashi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

Date and Time: March 22, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

Inter Kashi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Head-to-Head

Inter Kashi FC and Shillong Lajong FC have met only once this season. However, the Kashi had beaten them by 1-0, where Gianni dos Santos scored the winning goal.

Matches Played: 1

Inter Kashi FC Won: 1

Shillong Lajong FC Won: -

Draw: -

Inter Kashi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Probable XI

Inter Kashi FC

Shubham Dhas (GK), Peter Hartley, Kojam Beyong, Deepak Devrani, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Phijam Vikash Singh, Julen Perez Del Pino, Sumeet Passi, Gyamar Nikum, Mario Barco Vilar , Edmund Lalrindika

Shillong Lajong FC

Rajat Paul Lyngdoh (GK), Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kynsailang Khongsit, Daniel Gonçalves, Kenstar Kharshong, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Phrangki Buam , Arik Bista, Renan Paulino de Souza, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva

Inter Kashi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Match Prediction

Inter Kashi and Shillong Lajong are experiencing a fine campaign so far, winning 10 and eight games, respectively. Considering their recent form, Kashi have been unbeaten in their last eight games while Shillong has won just one and drawn three out of their last five matches.

Prediction: Inter Kashi FC are expected to win.

Inter Kashi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel