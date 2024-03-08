Inter Kashi vs TRAU preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Inter Kashi will take on TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC) in the I-League 2023-24 match in West Bengal on Friday.

Inter Kashi have not been up to the mark this season, winning just seven out of 18 games, while six ended in a tie. They have drawn three out of their last five games, including the most recent one against Rajasthan FC 1-1.

Mario Barco scored the solitary goal for Kashi in the 40th minute after Lalchungnunga Chhangte scored one for Rajasthan in the 28th minute. Kashi’s midfielder Sumeet Passi was given a red card in the dying stages of the game.

On the other hand, TRAU’s last match against Aizawl FC was postponed after a 2-1 loss against Shillong Lajong on 25th February 2024. They are having a disappointing season, languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins, including one against Kashi, in 15 matches.

Inter Kashi vs TRAU Match Details

Match: Inter Kashi vs TRAU

Date and Time: March 08, 07.00 pm IST

Venue: Kalyani Municipality Stadium, West Bengal

Inter Kashi vs TRAU Head-to-Head

Both teams have met during the reverse fixture of I-League 2023-24 back in December 20233. Interestingly, TRAU defeated Inter Kashi 3-0 and would look to replicate it in the upcoming game.

Matches Played: 1

Inter Kashi Won: 0

TRAU Won: 1

Draw: -

Inter Kashi vs TRAU Probable XI

Inter Kashi

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandip Mandi, Kojam Beyong, Deepak Devrani, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Julen Perez Del Pino, Francisco Gomez Rodriguez, Sumeet Passi, Gyamar Nikum, Mario Barco Vilar (C), and Edmund Lalrindika.

TRAU

Sachin Jha (GK), Suraj Jeet Singh Negi, Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw, Jefferson Alves Oliveira, Mohit Singh Verito, Vanlalzahawma Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Richardson Kwaku Denzell (C), and Marin Mudražija.

Inter Kashi vs TRAU Match Prediction

Inter Kashi have been in decent form. They have lost just two games in their last 10 outings.

On the other hand, TRAU have failed to make a mark in the league, losing 12 out of 15 games. However, They defeated Kashi in the reverse fixture at their home ground, Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Looking at Kashi’s recent form, they are likely to have an edge in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Inter Kashi are expected to win the match.

Inter Kashi vs TRAU Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel