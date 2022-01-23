Iran vs China prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Iran face China on Matchday 2 of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in a Group A fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri on Sunday. Iran come into the game after a goalless draw with India while China comfortably beat Chinese Taipei in their opener. Wang Shuang bagged a brace while Wang Shanshan and Zhang Xin scored a goal each.

Iran vs China AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Recent Form

After a rather mediocre performance in the friendly series against Uzbekistan, Iran beat Bangladesh and Jordan in AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification matches to make their debut continental appearance. Iran drew goalless with India in the first game, thanks to the heroics in goal from keeper Zohreh Koudaei.

After a below-par campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese women's football team will be confident of taking the momentum from their Asian Cup opener forward.

The 4-0 win in the first game over Chinese Taipei was their first win after a four-match winless run which included a World Cup qualifying draw with South Korea, two Olympic Games defeats to Brazil and the Netherlands, and a draw with Zambia in Tokyo.

Iran form: L-D-W-W-D (Latest on the right)

China form: D-L-D-L-W (Latest on the right)

Iran vs China AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

Iran vs China AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Predicted Line-ups

Iran: Zohreh Koudaei (GK), Melika Motevalli, Ghazaleh Banitalebi, Zahra Sarbali, Behnaz Taherkhani (C), Samaneh Chahkandi, Negin Zndi, Melika Mohammadi, Fatemeh Adeli, Hajar Dabbaghi, Sana Sadegi

China: Zhu Yu (GK), Wang Xiaoxue, Li Jiayue, Zhang Xin, Wang Shuang, Yao Wei, Wang Shanshan, Yang Lina, Lou Jiahui, Zhang Linyan, Gao Chen

Read more on the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 here.

China beat Chinese Taipei in their first game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. (Image: AFC)

Iran vs China AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

Iran are one of the most improved sides in Asia but are nowhere as good as their Chinese counterparts. China are expected to cruise past Iran and secure top spot in Group A with a win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: China 4-0 Iran

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule