ISL 2019-20: 5 Players who could leave FC Goa next season

These players formed the core of FC Goa over the past two seasons.

Two players are set to join Mumbai City FC, whereas the others might go to ATK, Hyderabad FC, and Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa will become the first Indian club to participate in the AFC Champions League group stages

Displaying their intent of continuity, FC Goa made a brave call by retaining most of their squad and signing very few new players. That move paid dividends to a large extent as they clinched the League Winners Shield in the ISL. In the process, the club became the first Indian club to participate in the AFC Champions League group stages.

But, things won't be the same next season. The contracts of a lot of players are set to expire and FC Goa will have a tough time in trying to retain the entire squad again. Given the players' splendid performances, their market value has increased and it is no secret that other ISL clubs are chasing them.

In this article, we take a look at those players who are most probably going to leave the shores of Goa and explore newer opportunities elsewhere in the league.

#5 Chinglensana Singh (Hyderabad FC)

Chinglensana Singh will most likely not represent FC Goa next season

Chinglensana Singh rose through the youth setups of Mahindra United, Air India, and Tata FA, before penning his first senior contract with Shillong Lajong. The Manipur-born player established himself as a regular in I-League at the age of 19 and played 12 matches for the Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) in their semi-final run of the 2016 season.

FC Goa took note of his talent, particularly his passing ability, and bought him at the 2017 ISL Draft. However, with competition coming in the form of Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena, the young centre-back has only managed to notch up 731 minutes of playing time in the last two seasons.

Singh a has been approached by Hyderabad FC and is set to sign a deal with them for the upcoming season. Albert Roca seems to be impressed with his abilities and believes he can come handy for them.

