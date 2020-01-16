ISL 2019-20: ATK v FC Goa match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Ferran Corominas has scored eight goals this season

ATK host FC Goa on Saturday in a crucial top-of-the-table ISL clash, where a loss will put the hosts six points behind Goa in the race for the top spot on the table, which will also give them an AFC Champions League spot for next season.

With only five games after this for both sides in the regular season, ATK know they cannot afford to fall further behind than they are right now. With Bengaluru FC also in the mix and currently sitting in second place, Antonio Habas's men cannot afford any further slip-ups, especially after they lost 1-0 to Kerala Blasters in their last game.

Goa, on the other hand, bounced back from a loss to Bengaluru at the Kanteerava Stadium to start the new year in superb fashion after calmly dispatching NorthEast United 2-0 at Fatorda in their last game.

ATK v FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 18th January 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK v FC Goa: Team News

David Williams should be back for ATK, and in partnership with Roy Krishna, they would give Habas's side a lot more quality in attack after an indifferent display in the Australian's absence in the last game.

Williams' return means that either of Mandi Sosa or Victor Mongil will be relegated to the bench, as ATK ponder the right balance to their side. Sumit Rathi has been excellent for them, and the youngster is sure to keep his place in the back three alongside Agus Garcia and Pritam Kotal.

Advertisement

For Goa, everything is moving along smoothly, and there is no real reason for them to make any changes. Coro, as always, is among the goals, Brandon Fernandes has more assists than any other player this season, and Hugo Boumous has been pivotal in influencing games from midfield.

ATK v FC Goa: Probable Lineups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agus Garcia, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernandez, David Williams, Roy Krishna

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

ATK v FC Goa: ISL Form Guide

ATK: L-W-W-D-L

FC Goa: W-L-W-W-W

ATK v FC Goa Head-to-Head

Both teams have three wins each from their previous 13 clashes against each other. Earlier this season, Goa ran out 2-1 winners in the reverse fixtures at Fatorda, with goals from Mourtada Fall and Coro, either side of Jobby Justin's equaliser on the night.

ATK wins: 3

FC Goa wins: 3

Draws: 7

ATK v FC Goa Prediction

Goa are moving along smoothly in their race to finish first in the table, and wear a much more settled look to themselves than ATK. With the likes of Coro and Brandon in prime form, we are backing Sergio Lobera's side to do the business in Kolkata on Saturday.

Prediction: ATK 1-2 FC Goa