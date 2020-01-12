ISL 2019-20: ATK v Kerala Blasters match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

ATK will go level at the top of the table with a win

ATK host Kerala Blasters on Sunday as they look to keep pace with FC Goa and Bengaluru FC at the top of the ISL table. With a win to avenge their loss on opening day to the Blasters, ATK will move back level on points with Goa at the top, with Bengaluru two points behind them.

Blasters come into this game full of confidence, after getting only their second win of the season in their last game against Hyderabad FC, as they dispatched the cellar dwellers 5-1, in a clinical display.

This is a totally different kettle of fish in terms of the opposition for Eelco Schattorie's men, with ATK flying high this season, but Kerala will know they have got the tools to hurt ATK.

ATK v Kerala Blasters: Match Information

Date: 12th January 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK v Kerala Blasters: Team News

David Williams is a doubt for this game, and that could throw a spanner in Antonio Habas's plans, with the lethal strike partnership with Roy Krishna possibly being broken. Habas has got goals from elsewhere in recent games, with Pronay Halder and Michael Soosairaj's goals in the last game against Mumbai City FC being a case in point.

Gianni Zuiverloon's return from injury is a massive plus for Kerala Blasters, and it showed, as they looked far more secure at the back against Hyderabad.

Advertisement

With Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha expected to continue to miss out, it is unlikely that Schattorie will make too many changes from the team that defeated Hyderabad. It could be the first time this season that Kerala have managed to field an unchanged starting XI for two consecutive games.

ATK v Kerala Blasters: Probable Lineups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Victor Mongil, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Pronay Halder, Mandi Sosa, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Gianni Zuiverloon, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Moustapha Gning, Halicharan Singh, Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Messi Bouli

ATK v Kerala Blasters: ISL Form Guide

ATK: W-W-D-L-W

Kerala Blasters: W-D-L-D-D

ATK v Kerala Blasters Head-to-Head

In 13 previous meetings between the two sides, ATK hold a slight upper hand, winning four games, compared to Kerala's three wins.

In the reverse fixture, which was the opening game of the season, Ogbeche's brace had given the Blasters a 2-1 win, after a Carl McHugh had opened the scoring for ATK.

ATK wins: 4

Kerala Blasters wins: 3

Draws: 6

ATK v Kerala Blasters Prediction

If Williams is indeed unfit to take his place alongside Krishna, it presents a challenge to ATK, who would have to find a source for goals outside of the Williams-Krishna partnership.

The Blasters will be high on confidence after their last game, and Ogbeche back in the goals, they will fancy their chances.

Prediction: ATK 1-1 Kerala Blasters