ISL 2019-20: ATK v NorthEast United match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview

26 Jan 2020, 15:25 IST SHARE

ATK could go back level with FC Goa at the top of the ISL table

ATK host NorthEast United on Monday in the ISL, as they look to go back on level terms with FC Goa at the top of the ISL table.

Antonio Habas's side face a woefully out of form NorthEast United, who are without a win in their last seven matches, and desperate for a turnaround in fortunes.

NorthEast have severely missed Asamoah Gyan in their last few games, with the Ghanaian superstar ruled out for the rest of the season, with an injury.

In their last game, the Highlanders were well beaten in Chennai, as Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro scored two outrageous goals to win the game 2-0 for the hosts.

ATK had a 2-0 win of their own, beating FC Goa, and keeping the race for top spot well and truly alive as the ISL reaches its business end.

ATK v NorthEast United: Match Information

Date: 27th January 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Advertisement

ATK v NorthEast United: Team News

Jayesh Rane scored in the last game, and his reward might well be a start in this game, in place of either Victor Mongil or Mandi Sosa.

David Williams is likely to remain sidelined, with his injury meaning that Jobby Justin is likely to start again, alongside Krishna.

NorthEast will have captain Jose Leudo back after suspension, and he is likely to take one of the foreigner's slots away from Martin Chaves, with either Rupert Nongrum or Nikhil Kadam likely to come in for Chaves on the left wing.

ATK v NorthEast United: Probable Lineups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agus Garcia, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Jobby Justin, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Redeem Tlang, Rupert Nongrum, Andy Keogh

ATK v NorthEast United: ISL Form Guide

ATK: W-L-W-W-D

NorthEast United: L-L-D-L-L

ATK v NorthEast United Head-to-Head

ATK are the clear leaders in the head-to-head battle, with the Kolkata side having won six of the 11 fixtures between the two sides this season.

In the reverse fixture in Guwahati, ATK romped past the Highlanders, with a Krishna brace inspiring them to a 3-0 victory.

ATK wins: 6

NorthEast United wins: 3

Draws: 2

ATK v NorthEast United Prediction

NorthEast are in horrendous form, ATK will be high on confidence after an excellent win against Goa last time, and with their impregnable home record this season, they should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: ATK 3-0 NorthEast United