ISL 2019-20: ATK v Odisha FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

ATK will go back to being joint-top of the ISL table with a win over Odisha FC

ATK host Odisha FC in a crucial ISL game for both sides, for two different reasons. Antonio Habas's men are almost assured of qualification to the knockout stages, but need the three points to keep pace with FC Goa at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Josep Gombau's Odisha desperately need the win to stay in touch with Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC in the race for fourth spot, which will decide the last semifinalist after FC Goa, ATK and Bengaluru FC, who all seemingly are certain to make it there.

ATK v Odisha FC: Match Information

Date: 8th February 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK v Odisha FC: Team News

David Williams is fit again, and that is massive news for ATK, who have found a way to win even without the Aussie, but will welcome him back to partner Roy Krishna with open arms.

Edu Garcia played really well as ATK beat Jamshedpur 3-0 in their last game, while the likes of Pritam Kotal and Sumit Rathi continue to be steady presences in the rearguard.

For Odisha, Manuel Onwu hit the ground running with two goals on his debut, after joining on loan from Bengaluru FC, but Gombau's men lost that game 4-2 to FC Goa, which means they are almost in the last-chance saloon, with respect to their playoff hopes.

Marcos Tebar, Nandhakumar Sekar and Carlos Delgado are expected to return after injury worries kept them out of the game against Goa, while Shubham Sarangi is available again after serving a one-match ban.

ATK v Odisha FC: Probable Lineups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agus Garcia, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu

ATK v Odisha FC: ISL Form Guide

ATK: W-W-W-L-W

Odisha FC: L-L-W-W-W

ATK v Odisha FC Head-to-Head

This will be the second game between the two sides, after the reverse fixture this season, held in Pune, finished goalless.

ATK wins: 0

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

ATK v Odisha FC Prediction

ATK are full of confidence, Odisha have been dented in their last two games by Bengaluru and Goa. ATK's home form is frightening. Williams is back to partner Krishna up top as well - ATK have it all going for them. We're going for a routine home win.

Prediction: ATK 3-1 Odisha FC