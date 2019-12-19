ISL 2019-20: Blasters keen to break string of draws in 'big derby'

Virendra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 19 Dec 2019, 20:43 IST SHARE

Eelco Schattorie [Image: ISL]

Kerala Blasters will look to break their string of games ending in draws when they take on southern rivals Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Friday.

Blasters have had three straight draws now - 2-2 against FC Goa, 1-1 against Mumbai City FC, and 2-2 against Jamshedpur FC. While they have been scoring goals, the wins haven't been forthcoming. This run has drawn comparisons to the one Blasters endured last season when a similar run led to their unraveling.

Assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed who attended the pre-match press conference in place of head coach Eelco Schattorie brushed off those concerns.

"I think the previous season is completely different. The brand of football is very different. We have dominated matches but there have been errors. But that is due to a lack of concentration," said Ahmed.

"Despite having a lot of injuries, our players have shown a lot of character. We have dominated teams like Bengaluru and Goa. We are working on the individual errors and hopefully we can improve," he added.

Similar to their opponents tomorrow, Chennaiyin, they are looking to climb up the table and avoid yet another draw.

"Mathematically, we can reach the play-offs. It is just a matter of a couple of wins in a row that will give you the rhythm," said Ahmed.

Injuries is something that he felt the team has suffered from and that is something the team is looking to get right.

"I think right now we are going to talk about the players right now. We do not have serious injuries right now. Jairo had an injury and we got Drobarov in. I think all our players performed well. When six of your first team players miss, it is a tight situation for the head coach and staff. Players like Jeakson have come in from the Arrows and have shown their mettle."

Advertisement

He feels this match will be a good opportunity for the team to deliver it's best.

"I think the match itself is the motivation. It has been the South derby and these are the matches that show how mature a player is. The players need to take it as a challenge. I don’t think they need motivation. These are the games you need to perform."

"We have done our homework. They are a good team. Unfortunately, they have not got desired results. The league is very tight and any team can go up with a couple of wins. They have been playing good football. They have a new manager as well."